SC Likely To Hear Pleas Against Waqf Amendment Act Constitutional Validity On April 16

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear on April 16, a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan is likely to take up the pleas on April 16. Till now, more than 10 petitions have been filed in the top court challenging the validity of the Act. All the pleas will be taken up by a bench led by CJI.

Meanwhile, the central government has also filed a caveat in the apex court. It is Centre's first reaction to petitions filed in the apex court challenging Waqf amendments. Caveat means an application which says that no order (ex-parte) shall be passed by the Supreme Court without hearing/notice to Centre, which is the respondent.

The DMK and Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Monday challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Pratapgarhi are added to the growing numbers of petitioners, including AIMIM president Assauddin Owaisi, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed apart from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, who has also moved the apex court against the newly-enacted law.

The DMK moved the top court through its deputy general secretary A Raja and said in a press release, "Despite widespread opposition, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 was passed by the union government without proper consideration of the objections raised by the members of the JPC and the other stakeholders."

The party said the immediate implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 infringes and prejudices the rights of about 50 lakh Muslims in Tamil Nadu and 20 crore Muslims in other parts of the country. On Monday, the apex court said it would consider petitions challenging the validity of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 in due course.

The matter was mentioned by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for some of the petitioners, before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. The advocates mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Vishwanathan, said the petitions would be taken up in due course. A clutch of petitions has been filed in the apex court challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5.