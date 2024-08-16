‘Take Suo Motu Cognisance of Rape & Murder of PG Doctor in Kolkata’, Letter Petition Filed in SC

New Delhi : A letter petition has been sent to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud urging the apex court to take suo motu cognisance of brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9.
Dr Monica Singh, a BDS, of Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad, sent a letter to CJI also requesting the court to ensure impartial investigation into the subsequent attack on R G Kar Medical College on August 14. The petition urged the apex court to issue guidelines for enhancing the security measures at medical institutions.
The letter petition has raised the issue of a series of alarming incidents of brutal attacks on medical professionals. Citing the Kolkata incident, the letter petition said it has severely impacted the morale of the medical community and they are concerned about their safety across the country.
The letter petition, sent through her advocate Satyam Singh, said that the attacks have severely disrupted hospital operations and created an atmosphere of fear among medical staff. “There must be immediate deployment of Central Forces to protect the college and its staff”, it said.
The letter petition stressed that the recent incidents involving the brutal attacks on medical professionals are not just a personal tragedy but a horrifying reminder of the severe risks faced by those who work tirelessly to save lives.
Singh sought a direction for an impartial investigation into the attacks, as well as comprehensive security measures for medical institutions across the country.
"The attack on R G Kar Medical College is not merely an isolated incident of violence, but a direct assault on the healthcare system of our nation”, said the letter petition.
Singh said it undermines the safety and security of those who have dedicated their lives to serving others. “Swift and decisive action from the Supreme Court is essential to restore faith in the rule of law and to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of our medical institutions," said the letter petition.
A postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9, was raped and murdered on duty. The incident has triggered a nationwide protest by civil society and doctors.