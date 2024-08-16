ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Take Suo Motu Cognisance of Rape & Murder of PG Doctor in Kolkata’, Letter Petition Filed in SC

New Delhi : A letter petition has been sent to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud urging the apex court to take suo motu cognisance of brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9.

Dr Monica Singh, a BDS, of Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad, sent a letter to CJI also requesting the court to ensure impartial investigation into the subsequent attack on R G Kar Medical College on August 14. The petition urged the apex court to issue guidelines for enhancing the security measures at medical institutions.

The letter petition has raised the issue of a series of alarming incidents of brutal attacks on medical professionals. Citing the Kolkata incident, the letter petition said it has severely impacted the morale of the medical community and they are concerned about their safety across the country.

The letter petition, sent through her advocate Satyam Singh, said that the attacks have severely disrupted hospital operations and created an atmosphere of fear among medical staff. “There must be immediate deployment of Central Forces to protect the college and its staff”, it said.

The letter petition stressed that the recent incidents involving the brutal attacks on medical professionals are not just a personal tragedy but a horrifying reminder of the severe risks faced by those who work tirelessly to save lives.