‘Kerala failed to establish balance of convenience, irreparable injury’, SC on ceiling on borrowing

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday said Kerala has failed to establish the three prongs of proving prima facie case, balance of convenience and irreparable injury, it is not entitled to the interim injunction and accepted Centre’s contention that when there is over utilisation of borrowing limits by the state, there can be substantial reduction of it in subsequent years.

Additional solicitor general N. Venkataraman, representing the Centre, had highlighted the grave consequences regarding the fiscal health of the country if Kerala is allowed the interim relief. He submitted that additional borrowing by the state will have spill-over effects and may raise the prices of borrowing in the market, possibly crowding out the borrowing by private investors. This may then have an adverse impact on the production of goods and services in the market, possibly affecting the economic well-being of every citizen, said Venkataraman.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan said the balance of convenience, thus, clearly lies in favour of the Union of India, while declining any ad interim relief to Kerala in an original suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution. The bench noted that the Centre had made additional provisions to the sum of Rs 13,608 crore for the state government.

The bench observed that the Kerala government has sought to equate ‘financial hardship’ with ‘irreparable injury’. The bench said that it appears prima facie that ‘monetary damage’ is not an irreparable loss, as the court can always balance the equities in its final outcome by ensuring that pending claims are adjusted along with resultant additional liability on the opposite party.

The Centre had submitted that Kerala is apparently a highly debt stressed state that has mismanaged its finances, which was strongly refuted by the state. According to the Union, the plaintiff has the highest ratio of Pension to Total Revenue Expenditure among all states and requires urgent measures to reduce its expenditure. Instead of doing so, the plaintiff is borrowing more funds to meet its day-to-today expenses such as salaries and pensions, Centre had argued.

“If the State has essentially created financial hardship because of its own financial mismanagement, such hardship cannot be held to be an irreparable injury that would necessitate an interim relief against Union”, said the bench.

The bench noted that vide circulars dated March 8, 2024 and March 19, 2024, the Centre has accorded consent for INR 8,742 crores and INR 4,866 crores respectively, which comes to a sum total of INR 13,608 crores, for the Kerala government.

"We are of the view that since Kerala has failed to establish the three prongs of proving prima facie case, balance of convenience and irreparable injury, it is not entitled to the interim injunction," the bench said.

The apex court said it seemed that the mischief that is likely to ensue in the event of granting the interim relief, will be far greater than rejecting it. "If we grant the interim injunction and the suit is eventually dismissed, turning back the adverse effects on the entire nation at such a large scale would be nearly impossible," said justice Kant, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The apex court referred the suit to the Chief Justice of India for placing it before the appropriate constitution bench of five-judge for adjudication.

The bench said even if it is assumed that the financial hardship of Kerala is partly a result of the Centre’s regulations, the concern has been assuaged to some extent so as to bail it out from the current crisis.

The bench also framed issues for determination by the constitution bench including whether Article 293 of the Constitution vests a state with an enforceable right to raise borrowing from the Centre and or other sources and the scope and extent of judicial review with respect to fiscal policy.

The apex court’s judgment came on an original suit filed by the Kerala government alleging that the Centre has "taken control over its budgeting process" by executive actions.

The state government alleged that the Union is interfering with its power to borrow and regulate its own finances and also claimed it has no money to clear outstanding arrears of salaries, pension, and provident fund for state employees and for other beneficiaries in the state under various welfare schemes.

“if the interim relief is declined at this stage and the Plaintiff - State succeeds subsequently in the final outcome of the suit, it can still pay the pending dues, may be with some added burden, which can be suitably passed on the judgment - debtor. The balance of convenience, thus, clearly lies in favour of the Defendant – Union of India”, said the apex court.

The Union of India had argued that in case such borrowings by state governments are not regulated, it may negatively impact the macro-economic growth and stability of the entire nation.

The bench said, “we find prima facie merit in the submission of the Union of India that after inclusion of off budget borrowing for F.Y. 2022-23 and adjustments for over-borrowing of past years, the State has no unutilized fiscal space and that the State has over-utilized its fiscal space”. “Hence, we are unable to accept the argument of the Plaintiff at the interim stage that there is fiscal space of unutilized borrowing of either INR 10,722 crores as was orally prayed during the hearing or INR 24,434 Crores which was the borrowing claimed in the negotiations with the Union”, it added.

The bench said it prima facie finds that there is a difference in the mechanism which operates when there is under-utilization of borrowing and when there is over-utilization of borrowing. “The Plaintiff – State has not been able to demonstrate at this stage that even after adjusting the over-borrowings of the previous year, there is fiscal space to borrow”, said the apex court.

“Prima facie, we are inclined to accept the argument of the Union that where there is over-utilization of the borrowing limit in the previous year, to the extent of over-borrowing, deductions are permissible in the succeeding year, even beyond the award period of the 14th Finance Commission. This is, however, a matter which will have to be finally decided in the suit”, said the bench.