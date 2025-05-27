ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Fundamental Right Violation': Supreme Court Junks Plea To Prevent Misuse Of Savarkar's Name

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to "establish certain facts" about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and also to prevent misuse of his name.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih. The petition was filed by Pankaj Phadnis who appeared in person.

The plea also sought to include Savarkar’s name in the schedule of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1956.

During the hearing, the bench told the petitioner that there is no violation of any of his fundamental rights, therefore the court cannot interfere. The petitioner contended that he has been researching Savarkar for several years.