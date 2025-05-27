ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Fundamental Right Violation': Supreme Court Junks Plea To Prevent Misuse Of Savarkar's Name

The court suggested the petitioner should approach the government to include Savarkar in the Emblems and Names Act, if he is desired.

FILE - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha supporters wearing masks of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar take part in a rally, in Nagpur. (ANI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : May 27, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST

Updated : May 27, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to "establish certain facts" about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and also to prevent misuse of his name.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih. The petition was filed by Pankaj Phadnis who appeared in person.

The plea also sought to include Savarkar’s name in the schedule of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1956.

During the hearing, the bench told the petitioner that there is no violation of any of his fundamental rights, therefore the court cannot interfere. The petitioner contended that he has been researching Savarkar for several years.

The petitioner urged the apex court to issue directions to Lok Sabha speaker to include his name in schedule to the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. The petitioner submitted that the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was violating fundamental duties by making comments against Savarkar.

The bench told the petitioner, “What is your fundamental right violation in this? We cannot entertain”. Refusing to entertain the plea, the bench said, “we do not find any ground to intervene. The relief sought cannot be granted”.

The bench told the petitioner that if he wanted to include something about Savarkar, then he needed to make a representation to the central government. Petitioner replied that he has already given such a representation.

