SC Junks Plea Seeking To Impose Ban On Social Media Usage For Children Below 13 Years

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to a statutory prohibition on social media usage for children below 13 years. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih. The bench told the counsel, representing the petitioner Zep Foundation, that direction sought by the petitioner is a policy matter, and added, “You ask Parliament to enact the law”.

After hearing submissions from the counsel, the bench made it clear that it was not keen on entertaining the petition. “We are not inclined to entertain the present petition in as much as the relief sought is within the domain of policy," the bench said.

The apex court while disposing of the plea granted liberty to the petitioner to make a representation to the concerned authority. The apex court said if such a representation was made, the same be considered in accordance with law within eight weeks.

The plea sought directions to the Centre and others to mandate the introduction of a robust age verification system, such as biometric authentication, to regulate children's access to social media platforms. The plea was filed through advocate Mohini Priya. The plea also sought to implement strict penalties for social media platforms failing to comply with children protection regulations.