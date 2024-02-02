Supreme Court Junks Plea Seeking Handcuff Election Symbol for Candidates with Criminal Past

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a handcuff election symbol for candidates with criminal backgrounds. A bench led by Chief Justice Of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was shocked to read the petition and had no intention of entertaining it.

The CJI said, “We cannot tell them to put handcuffs as an election symbol as this is a policy issue”, as the petitioner attempted to make certain submissions regarding his matter. Later, on the court's direction, the petitioner withdrew the plea.

“We indicated to the petitioner that he raises policy issues, therefore the court would not be inclined to entertain it,” the bench said in its order.

The counsel withdrew the case, and it was dismissed after the bench indicated that it was not inclined to consider it. The petitioner had Sudheer filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the highest court asking for a handcuff to be used as an election symbol for candidates with criminal histories.