Loading...

Supreme Court Junks Plea Seeking Handcuff Election Symbol for Candidates with Criminal Past

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

Etv Bharat

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra were not inclined to consider the plea citing policy issues. The petitioner withdrew the plea later. Reports ETV Bharat's Sumit Saxena.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a handcuff election symbol for candidates with criminal backgrounds. A bench led by Chief Justice Of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was shocked to read the petition and had no intention of entertaining it.

The CJI said, “We cannot tell them to put handcuffs as an election symbol as this is a policy issue”, as the petitioner attempted to make certain submissions regarding his matter. Later, on the court's direction, the petitioner withdrew the plea.

“We indicated to the petitioner that he raises policy issues, therefore the court would not be inclined to entertain it,” the bench said in its order.

The counsel withdrew the case, and it was dismissed after the bench indicated that it was not inclined to consider it. The petitioner had Sudheer filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the highest court asking for a handcuff to be used as an election symbol for candidates with criminal histories.

Read More:

  1. SC Reserves Its Verdict On The Minority Status Of Aligarh Muslim University
  2. AAP Councillor Moves SC Against HC Order Declining A Stay On Chandigarh Mayor Election

TAGGED:

Supreme CourtDY ChandrachudCJICriminal Case

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.