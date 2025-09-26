ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Junks Plea Seeking Ban On Salman Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to examine a plea seeking a ban on Salman Rushdie's controversial novel "The Satanic Verses". The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The petitioners' counsel referred to the Delhi High Court's November last year order.

The high court had closed the proceedings on a petition challenging the Rajiv Gandhi government's decision to ban the import of "The Satanic Verses" in 1988. The high court observed since authorities failed to produce the relevant notification, it has to be presumed that it does not exist.

The Centre banned the import of the Booker Prize-winning author's "The Satanic Verses" for law-and-order reasons in 1988, after Muslims across the world viewed it as blasphemous.

"You are effectively challenging the judgement of the Delhi High Court," the apex court observed and dismissed the plea filed by three Mumbai residents.

The petition, filed through advocate Chand Qureshi, alleged the book was available due to the order passed by the high court. The plea said the petitioners discovered on June 14 this year that vendors in Mumbai were selling the "controversial and blasphemous book" and it was also available on a prominent online shopping platform.