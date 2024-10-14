ETV Bharat / bharat

'The Facts Are Gross Here:' SC Junks Plea By Azam Khan's Jauhar Trust Against Lease Cancellation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the executive committee, Maulana Mohamad Ali Jauhar Trust challenging the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to terminate Rampur Public School’s lease.

The trust had moved the apex court against the order passed by the Allahabad High Court on March 18, 2024, which dismissed a writ petition challenging the cancellation of land lease of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by a trust led by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. The state government had cancelled the lease of 3.24-acre land of Jauhar trust citing lease condition violations.

On Monday, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed that the admitted facts that stand on the record is that the allotment of land was a clear misuse of the office of the minister. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioner, said it is not that Khan took the decision, instead the matter went to the Cabinet and there was a resolution, which was passed.

Khan and his family faced over 80 FIRs including those of land grabbing after the change of regime in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. During the hearing, the apex court pointed out that Khan, who was then the Urban Development Minister as well as the Minority Affairs Minister, got the land allotted to a trust run by the family.

The CJI said it is a clear case of misuse of office, and if this is not so what else would be. “There was misuse of the office of the….actually when I initially started reading it I said alright, look at the notice. Were they given an opportunity. But when you read these facts then what else”, said the CJI.

The CJI said that judges’ on the bench have gone through the judgment passed by the Allahabad High Court, and they are of the opinion that the high court order is correct. Citing a judgment, Sibal said if that was malafide then so is this (the decision of the state government) and added, “we were charging Rs 20, fee for the 5% of the children. The exams were on March 18, they took possession on March 14. This is not for profit organization”.

The CJI said, “the facts here are gross...we will leave it. I spoke to both my judges’”. At this juncture, Sibal said, “what about those 300 children, who do not have a school to go to. Please tell the government to adjust them”.