SC Junks Plea Against Fee Charged By BCI For Holding All India Bar Examination

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Rs 3,500 fee charged by the Bar Council of India for conducting the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta observed Bar Council of India incurred huge expenses for conducting the exam and charging the fee was not violative of any provisions of the Constitution.

The top court had previously issued notice to the BCI on a plea filed by advocate Sanyam Gandhi. The bench noted Sanyam Gandhi was asked by the court to first approach the BCI before coming to the court.

The plea had challenged BCI's fee structure for AIBE and contended BCI charged Rs 3,500 in addition to other incidental charges from General/OBC candidates and Rs 2,500 in addition to other incidental charges from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates.