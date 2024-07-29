ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Inclined To Interfere': SC Junks ED Plea Against Bail Granted To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea by Enforcement Directorate against the Jharkhand High Court order, which granted bail to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case in connection with an alleged land scam.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju represented ED before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan. Raju argued that the high court was not correct in not believing the statements of the witnesses recorded by the central agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, the bench observed that the high court order granting relief to Soren appears to be “very-well reasoned”.

The bench asked the ED to bring on record the nexus between Soren and the original entrant: according to ED the mutation was done for some other person, Raj Kumar Pahan. The bench asked the ED to show something more concrete in the case and, on Raju’s contention that the high court did not consider witness statements, added that the high court had given valid reasons for it.

The bench made it clear to the central agency that it is not keen to entertain its plea against the high court order. "We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order," the bench said, adding that a very well-reasoned judgment has been rendered by the high court judge.