‘My Country Is Better Than Your Country…’, SC Junks a Plea by US Citizen Seeking Asylum

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea by an American citizen seeking asylum in India. The petitioner had claimed that he had discovered an alternative to petroleum and he apprehends persecution upon his return to the United States.

Additional solicitor general Vikramjeet Banerjee, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the visa was granted to the petitioner in December 2023 for 365 days and it expires on December 9, 2024, and it does not expire tomorrow. “But you cannot stay for one shot for 180 days’ at one particular place. He has to go back to the next country and come back. I am not in a position to advise him on which country….”, said Banerjee. The bench said that it is his choice whether he wants to visit some other country or not.

The petitioner Claude David Convisser, who was appearing before the court in-person, said if he were to leave India then he may be harmed and “they will do all kinds of things to me....imprison me...”. “Are you facing any prosecution in the US?”, the bench queried. Convisser replied that he is not facing any prosecution in the US and mentioned an incident where he was allegedly harmed, and added “he is lucky to be alive today”. “We are not here to take care…your government will take care of that”, said the bench, adding that there are courts’ in the US, which can take care of his concerns.

Justice Nath, on a lighter vein, told Convisser “My country is better than your country? Can you make that statement? Make a public statement: this country is better than your country”.

The bench also did not accept his contention regarding an alternative to the petroleum and added, “petroleum industry has nothing to do….Jatropha cultivation has been going on in India for long. They have not been able to find a substitute till date…”.

After hearing submissions from the petitioner, the bench, in its order, said: “We are not inclined to entertain the present petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. The Writ Petition is dismissed accordingly. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of”.