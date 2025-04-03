SC Judges To Make Declaration Of Assets Public

New Delhi: As a measure to ensure transparency, the Supreme Court judges have decided to make a declaration of their assets public on assuming office.

The apex court judges’, in a full court meeting, decided that they will disclose their assets and the data will be uploaded on the court's website. The decision was taken at a full court meeting held on April 1.

The apex court said that placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis. "The full court of the Supreme Court of India had resolved that judges should make a declaration of their assets on assuming office and whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, to the Chief Justice. This also includes declaration(s) by the Chief Justice of India. Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis," said the top court's website.

Thirty judges, including Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, have submitted their declarations of assets. The development assumes significance against the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding the judiciary, especially after a huge pile of cash was allegedly discovered when a fire broke out at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, currently a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

The full court of the apex court in 2009, took the significant decision, one which came about after great pressure from the public and from within the judiciary.