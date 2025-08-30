'Thankful To Stray Dogs For Making Me Known’: SC Judge Justice Vikram Nath

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath, in a lighter vein, on Saturday said that he is thankful to the stray dogs for making him known to the entire civil society, not only in the country but world over.

On August 22, a three-judge bench led by Justice Nath had modified an earlier order passed by a two-judge bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala. The two-judge order on the issue of stray dogs faced criticism from several sections of society, and the order was termed harsh by animal rights activists and stray dog lovers.

On August 22, the Supreme Court, modifying its order passed on August 11, said the dogs that are picked up will be sterilised, dewormed, vaccinated, and released back to the same area from which they were picked up. However, the top court clarified that this relocation shall not apply to the dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those that display aggressive behaviour.

Justice Nath was speaking at a regional conference on 'Human-Wildlife Conflict & Co-Existence: Legal and Policy Perspectives' in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA)

Justice Nath said he is also thankful to the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for allotting him the matter. In a lighter vein, Justice Nath said he is receiving messages saying that, apart from dog lovers, dogs are also giving him blessings and good wishes. "In addition to human blessings and good wishes, I have their good wishes also," he quipped.

"So (far), I have been known in the legal fraternity for the little work I do, but I am thankful to the stray dogs (case) for making me known to the entire civil society, not only in this country but world over. And I am thankful to my CJI for allotting me that matter," he said.

“Recently, we were in 'Law Asia POLA Summit'….. So, they started asking questions about stray dogs. I felt very elated. Well, people outside India also know me. So, I am thankful to them for giving me this recognition," Justice Nath said.

Other apex court judges, who attended the event, were Justices Surya Kant, B V Nagarathna, and M M Sundresh. The three-judge bench led by Justice Nath had stressed on framing a national policy on stray dogs and issued notice to all states, Union Territories to file their stand. Also, the pending proceedings before various high courts related to stray dogs were transferred to the top court.