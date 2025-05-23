'A Judge Has To Be Very Firm, Shouldn’t Hesitate To Offend Anyone': Justice AS Oka On His Last Working Day

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka, on his last day in office, on Friday said in his endeavour to uphold the constitutional principles, he may have offended some lawyers but a judge should never hesitate to offend anyone.
A day after his mother's passing in Thane, Justice Oka returned to the Supreme Court to deliver several judgments on his last day in office. Justice Oka served over two decades in the judiciary, including as a judge of the Bombay High Court, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court following which he was elevated to the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021.
An emotional Justice Oka said the Supreme Court is one court which can uphold constitutional liberties, the dream of the Constitution framers, and I honestly endeavoured to uphold them.
"I believe that this is the one court (Supreme Court) which can uphold the constitutional liberties and that this has been my humble endeavour, and I am sure that the collective efforts will be made, this court will continue to uphold liberty, because that was the dream of the framers of the Constitution, and it was my honest endeavour to do that," he said.
Justice Oka said that in his endeavour to uphold the constitutional principles, he may have offended some lawyers but a judge should never hesitate to offend anyone.
"I may have offended two lawyers. But I always believe that a judge has to be very firm, strict and that a judge should not hesitate to offend anyone”, he said.
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, who was heading the ceremonial bench comprising Justice Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih on the judge's last day, recalled his journey together with his "longtime friend" and hailed him for his "unwavering commitment to justice".
CJI Gavai, who will demit office on November 23, 2025, said like him, Justice Oka, too wouldn't be taking up any post-retirement assignments offering them more time to connect with each other.
Responding to the rich tributes of lawyers, bar leaders, the CJI and Justice Masih, a visibly moved Justice Oka said, "I must confess, after hearing all that is said for the last one hour and 20 minutes, I am speechless….”
Attorney General R Venkataramani said Justice Oka's verdicts "plowed values of liberty and accountability into the bedrock of our constitutional discourse", and added that his court gave everyone a fair hearing and nobody walked away unheard.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta lauded Justice Oka as a "tireless judge" who was always thoroughly prepared. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "Liberty is the thread that binds our Constitution, and Justice Oka will be remembered for holding that thread firmly. You are part of the legacy that includes the likes of Justice Khanna and the spirit of Kesavananda Bharati”.
Supreme Court Bar Association’s newly elected president Vikas Singh offered his condolences for the loss of his mother and gratitude and said, "We never left your court feeling unheard. Justice was always done."