ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Judge Has To Be Very Firm, Shouldn’t Hesitate To Offend Anyone': Justice AS Oka On His Last Working Day

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka, on his last day in office, on Friday said in his endeavour to uphold the constitutional principles, he may have offended some lawyers but a judge should never hesitate to offend anyone.

A day after his mother's passing in Thane, Justice Oka returned to the Supreme Court to deliver several judgments on his last day in office. Justice Oka served over two decades in the judiciary, including as a judge of the Bombay High Court, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court following which he was elevated to the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021.

An emotional Justice Oka said the Supreme Court is one court which can uphold constitutional liberties, the dream of the Constitution framers, and I honestly endeavoured to uphold them.

"I believe that this is the one court (Supreme Court) which can uphold the constitutional liberties and that this has been my humble endeavour, and I am sure that the collective efforts will be made, this court will continue to uphold liberty, because that was the dream of the framers of the Constitution, and it was my honest endeavour to do that," he said.

Justice Oka said that in his endeavour to uphold the constitutional principles, he may have offended some lawyers but a judge should never hesitate to offend anyone.

"I may have offended two lawyers. But I always believe that a judge has to be very firm, strict and that a judge should not hesitate to offend anyone”, he said.