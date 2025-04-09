SC Issues Notice To Karnataka Trust On Plea Of Bureaucrats’ Facing Contempt In HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on plea by top bureaucrats’ of Karnataka seeking a direction to put on hold contempt proceedings against them in the High Court for an alleged non-compliance of a 2017 verdict. The verdict had asked them to return over 350 acre of land to Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The matter was heard today by a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Karnataka Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad and other eight bureaucrats', contended before the bench that a compliance affidavit was already filed by the state government and yet his clients’ were facing contempt.

Sibal said these are state government’s top officials and they have filed the compliance affidavit and if contempt charges are framed in the High Court, then what will remain.

The bench told Sibal that the High Court could be informed that the apex court was seized of the case and hence, the hearing in the contempt case can be deferred. Sibal said a request would be made before the High Court to not frame contempt charges today. The High Court was scheduled to hear the contempt case during the day.

The bench issued a notice to the trust, whose land was taken over by the state's land authorities on the ground that it had "excess land" under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

In July 2017, the Karnataka High Court quashed the order of the Land Tribunal, Bengaluru North, which had declared 354 acre and 10 guntas of land held by the trust as "excess land" under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961. The High Court restored the possession of the land to the trust by quashing the tribunal's order of November 28, 2017.