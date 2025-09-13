Supreme Court Issues Directions For Improving Conditions In Beggars’ Homes Pan-India
The top court’s judgment came while considering issues connected with the beggars’ homes in the national capital.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 13, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the failure to ensure humane conditions in beggars’ homes does not merely amount to maladministration; it constitutes a constitutional breach of the fundamental right to life with dignity, while issuing a slew of directions for improving conditions in beggars' homes across the country.
A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a verdict delivered on September 13, said: "all states and union territories (UTs) are required to institutionalise similar reforms in beggars' homes and analogous institutions under their control, so that the constitutional guarantee of life with dignity is meaningfully secured for this most vulnerable section of society".
The bench said beggars' homes require a paradigm shift – from being perceived as instruments of social control to being recognised as spaces of social justice.
"Accordingly, we deem it appropriate to issue the following directions, in respect of all beggars’ homes across the country, including the subject institutions to ensure that the improved conditions are continuously maintained", it said.
The apex court stressed that beggars’ homes cannot be conceived as quasi-penal facilities and their role must be restorative, not retributive – places of recovery, skill-building, and reintegration into society.
SC issues directions
The bench said monthly health check-ups for all inmates at the homes must be conducted by a designated medical team and all states and UTs shall frame, notify, and strictly enforce minimum hygiene and sanitation standards in beggars' homes.
The bench said occupancy in each beggars’ home shall not exceed its sanctioned capacity, so as to prevent overcrowding and the spread of communicable diseases, and adequate provision shall be made for safe housing, ventilation, and access to open spaces, consistent with human dignity.
The bench issued directions for a dietician to verify quality of food and added, "all beggars’ homes shall establish or expand vocational training facilities aimed at skill development and economic self-reliance of inmates".
The bench also issued directions regarding legal aid and awareness for the inmates and added, "where women or children are housed in such homes, the states / UTs shall provide separate facilities ensuring privacy, safety, and access to child care, education, and counselling".
The bench said every state/UT shall constitute a monitoring committee for beggars’ homes, comprising officials from the social welfare department, public health authorities, and independent civil society members.
"In every case where the death of an inmate is attributed to negligence, lack of basic facilities, or failure to provide timely medical care: the state/UT shall pay reasonable compensation to the next of kin of the deceased", said the bench, adding that all these directions should be implemented in six months.
The bench said the Centre, through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, shall, within three months, frame and notify model guidelines to facilitate uniform implementation of the aforesaid directions across all states and UTs.
"The Registrar (Judicial) shall circulate a copy of this judgment to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories as well as to the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, for strict compliance", said the top court.
Beggars’ homes cannot have prison like environment
The bench said the term "home" itself carries semantic and normative weight: it denotes safety, dignity, belonging, and care.
The bench said any arrangement that degenerates into a prison-like environment – characterised by overcrowding, unhygienic conditions, arbitrary or involuntary confinement, denial of medical treatment, neglect of mental health needs, or restrictions on personal liberty – is not merely a policy failure, but a constitutional infraction striking at the very heart of Article 21.
The bench said Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, has been interpreted by this court in an expansive and purposive manner. "It is no longer confined to mere animal existence; it embraces within its fold the rights to dignity, health, shelter, privacy, and humane treatment, with heightened protection for the most vulnerable groups", it said.
Court driven reforms in improving prison conditions are a good example
The bench said this court’s decision in Inhuman Conditions in 1382 Prisons, In Re provides further normative guidance. The bench said the apex court observed that prisoners too are entitled to basic human rights, including the right to live with dignity.
The bench said the state has a duty to ensure that its institutions do not function in a manner repugnant to constitutional morality.
The bench said if such protections are owed to convicts and undertrials – individuals lawfully deprived of liberty pursuant to criminal conviction or prosecution – a fortiori, they must apply to residents of beggars’ homes, who are not offenders at all.
The bench said many are victims of structural poverty, mental illness, abandonment, domestic violence, caste discrimination, or social exclusion. "Their confinement, if necessary, at all, must be in the nature of protective custody accompanied by comprehensive rehabilitation services, rather than coercive detention", it added.
The bench said this judicial articulation leaves no doubt that the state’s responsibility towards indigent persons is affirmative and non-derogable. "A beggars’ home, maintained by the state, is thus a constitutional trust, not a discretionary charity. Its administration must reflect the values of constitutional morality – ensuring liberty, privacy, bodily autonomy, and dignified living conditions", it said.
Background
The present case arose from a grave and unfortunate incident at the beggars’ home, Lampur (Narela), Delhi, where contamination of the drinking and cooking water with coliform bacteria resulted in an outbreak of cholera and gastroenteritis among the inmates.
This outbreak led to multiple deaths and widespread illness, exposing serious lapses in sanitation, hygiene, and healthcare facilities within the institution.