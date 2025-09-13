ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Issues Directions For Improving Conditions In Beggars’ Homes Pan-India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the failure to ensure humane conditions in beggars’ homes does not merely amount to maladministration; it constitutes a constitutional breach of the fundamental right to life with dignity, while issuing a slew of directions for improving conditions in beggars' homes across the country.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a verdict delivered on September 13, said: "all states and union territories (UTs) are required to institutionalise similar reforms in beggars' homes and analogous institutions under their control, so that the constitutional guarantee of life with dignity is meaningfully secured for this most vulnerable section of society".

The bench said beggars' homes require a paradigm shift – from being perceived as instruments of social control to being recognised as spaces of social justice.

"Accordingly, we deem it appropriate to issue the following directions, in respect of all beggars’ homes across the country, including the subject institutions to ensure that the improved conditions are continuously maintained", it said.

The apex court stressed that beggars’ homes cannot be conceived as quasi-penal facilities and their role must be restorative, not retributive – places of recovery, skill-building, and reintegration into society.

SC issues directions

The bench said monthly health check-ups for all inmates at the homes must be conducted by a designated medical team and all states and UTs shall frame, notify, and strictly enforce minimum hygiene and sanitation standards in beggars' homes.

The bench said occupancy in each beggars’ home shall not exceed its sanctioned capacity, so as to prevent overcrowding and the spread of communicable diseases, and adequate provision shall be made for safe housing, ventilation, and access to open spaces, consistent with human dignity.

The bench issued directions for a dietician to verify quality of food and added, "all beggars’ homes shall establish or expand vocational training facilities aimed at skill development and economic self-reliance of inmates".

The bench also issued directions regarding legal aid and awareness for the inmates and added, "where women or children are housed in such homes, the states / UTs shall provide separate facilities ensuring privacy, safety, and access to child care, education, and counselling".

The bench said every state/UT shall constitute a monitoring committee for beggars’ homes, comprising officials from the social welfare department, public health authorities, and independent civil society members.

"In every case where the death of an inmate is attributed to negligence, lack of basic facilities, or failure to provide timely medical care: the state/UT shall pay reasonable compensation to the next of kin of the deceased", said the bench, adding that all these directions should be implemented in six months.

The bench said the Centre, through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, shall, within three months, frame and notify model guidelines to facilitate uniform implementation of the aforesaid directions across all states and UTs.

"The Registrar (Judicial) shall circulate a copy of this judgment to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories as well as to the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, for strict compliance", said the top court.