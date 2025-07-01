SC Introduces Reservation For Apex Court Staff

New Delhi: In a first, the Supreme Court has introduced a formal policy of reservation in the direct appointment and promotion for its staffers belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. This reservation is not for judges.
The policy shift has come during the tenure of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, the second person from a Scheduled Caste background to rise to the country’s highest judicial post.
The policy covers posts, including registrars, senior personal assistants, assistant librarians, junior court assistants and chamber attendants. The decision was communicated in a circular issued on June 24 to all the employees of the apex court. The model roster classifies all employees under three categories: SC, ST, and unreserved.
"As per the directions of the competent authority, it is to notify for the information of all concerned that the Model Reservation Roster and Register has been uploaded on the Supnet (internal email network) and it is made effective from June 23, 2025.
"It is to inform further that in case of objections/representations raised by any staff member about mistakes or inaccuracies in the roster or register, they may inform the same to the Registrar (Recruitment)," the circular said.
According to the circular and the model roster now in effect, the employees of the apex court will receive a 15 per cent quota and ST employees a 7.5 per cent quota in promotions. The figures align with the Centre’s reservation norms for direct recruitment but the application in the apex court for promotional advancement is for the first time.
The apex court has delivered several verdicts on affirmative action. A source familiar with the development said many high courts already have provisions for reservation for SCs and STs.
In 2006, the apex court in M Nagaraj Vs Union of India laid down stringent criteria for extending such benefits, including quantifiable data showing backwardness of the group, data on inadequacy of their representation in public employment, and compliance with administrative efficiency. The conditions laid down in the judgment made implementation difficult.
Later, the high courts struck down many state-level reservation-in-promotion policies, as they failed to meet the benchmark set in Nagaraj.
The apex court in 2018, re-examined the issue in Jarnail Singh Vs Lacchmi Narain Gupta. The apex court relaxed one of the three conditions, governments not required to prove backwardness of SC/STs. The apex court also introduced the exclusion of the “creamy layer” (the relatively well-off among SC/ST groups) from reservation benefits. It became a policy conundrum for the Centre.
The central government along with some state governments had urged the apex court to dilute these requirements, as it leads to administrative roadblocks and stagnation in service for thousands of SC/ST employees. However, the apex court in January 2022, declined to relax the conditions.
