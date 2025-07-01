ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Introduces Reservation For Apex Court Staff

New Delhi: In a first, the Supreme Court has introduced a formal policy of reservation in the direct appointment and promotion for its staffers belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. This reservation is not for judges.

The policy shift has come during the tenure of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, the second person from a Scheduled Caste background to rise to the country’s highest judicial post.

The policy covers posts, including registrars, senior personal assistants, assistant librarians, junior court assistants and chamber attendants. The decision was communicated in a circular issued on June 24 to all the employees of the apex court. The model roster classifies all employees under three categories: SC, ST, and unreserved.

"As per the directions of the competent authority, it is to notify for the information of all concerned that the Model Reservation Roster and Register has been uploaded on the Supnet (internal email network) and it is made effective from June 23, 2025.

"It is to inform further that in case of objections/representations raised by any staff member about mistakes or inaccuracies in the roster or register, they may inform the same to the Registrar (Recruitment)," the circular said.

According to the circular and the model roster now in effect, the employees of the apex court will receive a 15 per cent quota and ST employees a 7.5 per cent quota in promotions. The figures align with the Centre’s reservation norms for direct recruitment but the application in the apex court for promotional advancement is for the first time.