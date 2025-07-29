‘Need To Clear Up Any Ambiguity…’, SC Interprets Phrase In Employees' Compensation Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the phrase "accident arising out of and in the course of his employment" in a provision of the Employees' Compensation Act, would include accidents, which occur while commuting between the residence and the place of duty.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and K V Viswanathan said: “we interpret the phrase ‘accident arising out of and in the course of his employment’ occurring in Section 3 of the EC Act to include accident occurring to an employee while commuting from his residence to the place of employment for duty or from the place of employment to his residence after performing duty, provided the nexus between the circumstances, time and place in which the accident occurred and the employment is established”.

Section 3 of the Employees' Compensation Act, 1923 deals with the employer's liability for compensation.

The bench said that there was considerable doubt and ambiguity surrounding the phrase “accident arising out of and in the course of employment” insofar as cases concerning accident occurring to employees while proceeding to work and vice versa, and different rulings had, depending on facts, interpreted them differently. The bench said even the theory of notional extension had its own peculiarities.

The bench said it was to clarify and put beyond doubt the meaning of the phrase “accident arising out of and in the course of employment” insofar as accidents occurring to employees while proceeding to the workplace and vice versa that Section 51E was enacted in the ESI Act. “In view of that, we have no manner of doubt that the said amendment is clarificatory in character and will have retrospective effect”, said the bench.

The apex court’s judgment came on an appeal challenging a December 2011 Bombay High Court order.

The high court had set aside an order of the Commissioner for Workmen's Compensation and Civil Judge, Osmanabad. The family of the deceased was awarded ₹3,26,140, along with interest and the award was ordered in a claim filed under the EC Act. The victim had died in an accident while he was on his way to report for duty.

The bench observed that the deceased was employed as a watchman in a sugar factory and his duty hours were from 3 am to 11 am on April 22, 2003, the day of the accident. The bench noted that when the accident occurred, the deceased was going to his place of duty. The bench said the Commissioner for Workmen's Compensation and Civil Judge was justified in ordering the claim under the Act.

"In view of the above, considering that the deceased was a night watchman and was dutifully proceeding to his workplace to be well on time, there was a clear nexus between the circumstances, time and place in which the accident occurred and his employment as watchman," said the apex court, in its judgment.