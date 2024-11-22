‘Can’t Say Whatever Parliament Did during Emergency All Nullity’, SC in Preamble Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it cannot be said whatever the Parliament did during the time of Emergency was all nullity, and added that the 1976 amendment to the Constitution adding terms "socialist", "secular" and "integrity" to the Preamble has gone through judicial reviews.
The words "socialist", "secular" and "integrity" were inserted into the Preamble to the Constitution under the 42nd constitutional amendment moved by the Indira Gandhi government in 1976. Emergency in India was declared by the late PM Indira Gandhi from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977.
Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar. “The subject amendment (42nd amendment) has been subjected to a certain amount of judicial reviews by this court. The Parliament has intervened…..We cannot say that whatever Parliament did at that time (emergency), we cannot say that all was nullity”, said the CJI.
The amendment changed the description of India in the Preamble from a "sovereign, democratic republic" to a "sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic".
Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay argued that in the Preamble in the seventh schedule, if you want to add even one word then you have to ratify it with the states, and “this Preamble was never ratified by the states”. Upadhyay emphasized, “it has been given reverse power, if something is added to the Preamble….”. The CJI said we will clarify it is not reverse power. Another counsel argued that the Parliament extends its life and moves an amendment and this is the constitutionality and legality of the 42nd amendment alone. “It is a matter of great public importance….”, said the counsel.
Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said it was subsequently supported by the Janta Party government, in Parliament, by two-third majority. “The issue here is only this much whether we will make out that this should come out as a separate paragraph. Because you cannot say that in 1949 this was adopted…..we can have a separate paragraph below the original paragraph”, said Swamy.
The apex court reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, advocate Ashwini Upadhyay and others, challenging the inclusion of the words "socialist" and "secular" in the Preamble to the Constitution.
During the hearing, the apex court refused to refer the matter to a larger bench as sought by the petitioner. The bench observed that "being socialist" in the Indian sense was understood to be a "welfare state".
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing one of the petitioners, said in a recent verdict of a nine-judge Constitution bench, the majority view doubted the interpretation of word "socialist" as propounded by former apex court judges Justices V R Krishna Iyer and O Chinnappa Reddy.
The bench said the way socialism is understood in India is very different from other countries and, in the Indian context, socialism primarily means a welfare state. “It has never prevented the private sector, which is thriving well. We have all benefited from it”, said the bench.
The bench said that the apex court held "secularism" to be part of the basic structure of the Constitution in the 1994 S R Bommai case.
Jain argued that the 1976 amendment to the Constitution was passed without hearing the people as it was passed during the emergency. "When the Preamble comes with a cut-off date, how can new words be added to it?", argued Jain, while seeking a reference to a larger bench for authoritative adjudication on the issue.
The bench said Article 368 of the Constitution granted power to Parliament to amend the Constitution and it is extended to the Preamble as well.
The apex court said the Preamble is part and parcel of the Constitution and stressed that it is not separate.
The bench made it clear that it won't go into the inquiry that the Lok Sabha in 1976 could not have amended the Constitution and that amending the Preamble was a constituent power, exercised only by the Constituent Assembly. Upadhyay requested the bench to hear the views of the Attorney General and Solicitor General in the matter.
In the previous hearing on the matter on October 21, the top court had said secularism had always been held to be part and parcel of the basic structure of the Indian Constitution, and the terms "socialist" and "secular" need not be considered like a western concept.