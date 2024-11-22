ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Can’t Say Whatever Parliament Did during Emergency All Nullity’, SC in Preamble Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it cannot be said whatever the Parliament did during the time of Emergency was all nullity, and added that the 1976 amendment to the Constitution adding terms "socialist", "secular" and "integrity" to the Preamble has gone through judicial reviews.

The words "socialist", "secular" and "integrity" were inserted into the Preamble to the Constitution under the 42nd constitutional amendment moved by the Indira Gandhi government in 1976. Emergency in India was declared by the late PM Indira Gandhi from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar. “The subject amendment (42nd amendment) has been subjected to a certain amount of judicial reviews by this court. The Parliament has intervened…..We cannot say that whatever Parliament did at that time (emergency), we cannot say that all was nullity”, said the CJI.

The amendment changed the description of India in the Preamble from a "sovereign, democratic republic" to a "sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic".

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay argued that in the Preamble in the seventh schedule, if you want to add even one word then you have to ratify it with the states, and “this Preamble was never ratified by the states”. Upadhyay emphasized, “it has been given reverse power, if something is added to the Preamble….”. The CJI said we will clarify it is not reverse power. Another counsel argued that the Parliament extends its life and moves an amendment and this is the constitutionality and legality of the 42nd amendment alone. “It is a matter of great public importance….”, said the counsel.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said it was subsequently supported by the Janta Party government, in Parliament, by two-third majority. “The issue here is only this much whether we will make out that this should come out as a separate paragraph. Because you cannot say that in 1949 this was adopted…..we can have a separate paragraph below the original paragraph”, said Swamy.

The apex court reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, advocate Ashwini Upadhyay and others, challenging the inclusion of the words "socialist" and "secular" in the Preamble to the Constitution.

During the hearing, the apex court refused to refer the matter to a larger bench as sought by the petitioner. The bench observed that "being socialist" in the Indian sense was understood to be a "welfare state".