ETV Bharat / bharat

'Are We Supposed To Build A Wall Like America’: SC Asks Centre In Bengali-Speaking Migrants Case

Members of the Bangiyo Sankhalaghu Buddhijibi Mancha participate in a protest rally condemning alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers, unfair “Bangladeshi” accusations, and the alleged denial of voting rights through SIR, in Kolkata ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the country has inherited a legacy of common culture and common heritage both in Punjab and Bengal, where the language is the same, but the border divides us. On the issue of curbing illegal immigration, the apex court asked the Centre, "Are we supposed to build a wall like America?

The apex court sought clarification from the Centre whether the use of a particular language is a presumption for being a foreigner, while hearing a plea claiming that Bengali-speaking migrant workers were being detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals.

At the beginning of the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board, informed the bench that a pregnant woman was forcibly pushed out of the country without being determined whether she was a foreigner. He said she was pushed out merely on the apprehension that she spoke the Bengali language.

Bhushan asked if the Bengali language is Bangladeshi also; therefore, people who speak Bengali must be Bangladeshi? Bhushan said there was some agreement with the Bangladesh government, and no individual can be pushed to any other country without the acceptance of that country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that the illegal immigrants know that they cannot enter India without following a proper procedure and the moment they come, they will have to explain their authentic, legitimate, and justifiable legal presence in India.

“Mr Solicitor, we would like you to clarify that a certain bias in respect of the exercise of powers by authorities is sought to be demonstrated in this petition. Namely, the use of a particular language (Bengali) is a presumption of being a foreigner. Whether at all, it is correct or not, if you can clarify”, said Justice Bagchi.

The bench said it has been alleged that whoever is speaking Bangla is being targeted.

“No, your lordships are aware of the problem of illegal immigrants and the demographic changes… There are organisations and, unfortunately, there are governments which are supporting and thriving on illegal immigrants… We are trying to ensure that illegal immigrants do not eat away our resources, which we can divert to our own citizens,” said Mehta.

A senior counsel said an Indian language is being used to identify people. Mehta said no, and one cannot go by the media reports, and stressed that there is a systematic infiltration and there are agents who are operating.

The bench pointed out the issues associated with the porous border in Assam to West Bengal, which was reflected in a judgment, and added that there is an everyday problem of illegal entry.

Bhushan said that at some places there is daily entry, but people go back. Justice Kant said there is also a lot of illegal immigration. Bhushan said the Border Security Force (BSF) cannot say that whoever we believe is Bangladeshi and they will push him or her out of the country without any authority, ascertaining, and determining that he is a foreign citizen.

The bench asked the Centre for SOP and the procedure they follow and added that there are two types of persons: "One who are trying to enter and they are forced back in that there should not be any difficulty; and those who have entered at one point of time and they are being identified and being sent back, for them first question would be asked show that you are Indian citizen."