'What Is The Idea In Keeping Hundreds Of Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants In Detention Camps For An Indefinite Period', SC to Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Union Government to bring on record how many illegal immigrants as of date are in various detention camps/correctional homes after being convicted and having undergone the entire sentence under the Foreigners Act. The apex court also questioned the purpose of keeping hundreds of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in detention centres, even after they have been convicted of being illegal immigrants.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, in an order passed on January 30, asked the government why it is not complying with its guideline that they should be deported within 30 days from the date on which they are found living unauthorisedly in India.

Citing Clause 2(v) of the circular issued by the Government of India on November 25, 2009, the bench said the plain reading of it indicates that the entire exercise is to be completed, the exercise of deportation, verification etc, within 30 days.

The bench queried, “We would like to know the figure as of date. How many illegal immigrants as of date are in various detention camps/correctional homes after being convicted and having undergone the entire sentence under the Foreigners Act?”

The bench said it would like to understand from the government that once an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh has been convicted for the alleged offence, is it not established that he is not a citizen of India. “What is the idea in keeping hundreds of such illegal immigrants in detention camps/correctional homes for an indefinite period?”, it queried.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a suo motu case registered by the Calcutta High Court, which was later transferred to it, on the issue of immigrants, who were continuing to languish in detention homes even after their conviction under the Foreigners Act, 1946. The bench criticized that almost 12 years ago the matter was transferred to it, “but till this date there is no further progress”.

“At the relevant point of time, when the petition was filed, it appears that there were almost 850 illegal immigrants detained in the correctional homes”, said the bench.

The bench said the pivotal issue is if an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh after being “apprehended and proceeded under Section 14A(b) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 is convicted and sentenced to undergo a particular term of imprisonment then after he completes his term of sentence should be immediately repatriated/deported to his own country or should he be kept for an indefinite period in the correctional homes in India”.

The bench further asked, once an illegal immigrant is put to trial and is held guilty then what is the requirement for further verification of his nationality at the end of the Ministry of External Affairs?

The bench said it wants to know why Clause 2(v) is not being strictly complied with. “We would also like to know from the State of West Bengal whether they have any role to play in this litigation. We would also like to know from the Union of India what is expected of the State of West Bengal to do in these types of matters”, it said.

The apex court granted one last opportunity to both the Centre and West Bengal government to place their stance on record by way of an appropriate report or an affidavit explaining all the relevant aspects of the matter.