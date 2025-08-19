SC: If Bills Kept Pending For Long By Guv, What Is Constitutionally Permissible Recourse?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani what would be the constitutionally permissible recourse when the governor has kept bills, passed by the state legislative assembly, pending for years.

The apex court also observed that in the Tamil Nadu governor case, its two-judge bench had invoked the power under Article 142 of the Constitution, deciding to declare the deemed assent to the ten bills addressing a situation that arose due to the long pendency of bills.

The AG contended before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai that an explanation was given before the two-judge bench, why the bills were kept pending, and why the governor did not give his assent. “We are not going into the reasons and we are going into the conclusion drawn on a particular fact in the judgment…..will (the court) invoke power under Article 142 power and give the assent, that has to be tested”, said the AG. The bench also comprised Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha, and A.S. Chandurkar.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed a three-month timeline for the president to clear the bills.

The two-judge bench had observed that considerable time has elapsed since these ten bills were originally passed and presented to the governor for assent, and two out of the ten bills even date back to 2020.

In another paragraph, the two-judge bench had said: “The conduct exhibited on the part of the Governor, as it clearly appears from the events that have transpired even during the course of the present litigation, has been lacking in bona fides. There have been clear instances where the governor has failed in showing due deference and respect to the judgments and directions of this court”.

Against the backdrop of these observations, the two judges decided to invoke the powers under Article 142 to declare that the bills have received the deemed assent of the governor. “We have decided to declare the deeming of assent to the ten bills, considering it to be our constitutionally bounden duty. In our view, that is the only way to ensure that complete justice is done with the parties without any delay, and without possibility of any further delay due to any inaction on the part of the Governor, or lack of deference on his part to this judgment”, said the apex court, in its April 8 judgment.

During the hearing today, the bench asked the AG whether the 2020 bills, passed by the assembly, were kept pending by the governor. The top law officer replied in the affirmative. The AG argued that even if it is factually correct, so many bills were sent back and stressed that it was the dynamics. “I did not want to go back to the facts of the case, since I appeared there….”, said the AG.

The AG contended that the two-judge bench declined to entertain the explanation that was given regarding the delay in clearing the bills. The AG insisted that he is not going into facts in the matter, and asked, “Can the court invoke the 142 power to declare deemed assent?”.

The bench pointed at the paragraph in the two-judge bench judgment which gave reasons for invoking the power under Article 142 to grant deemed assent to the bill.

The AG emphasised that he is not asking the five-judge bench to go into a re-evaluation of the facts of the Tamil Nadu case. He asked, Can the court say it will enter into the shoes of the governor and do what the governor could have done?

Citing the paragraphs mentioned above, the bench asked the AG if these are the facts before a constitutional court, and according to him, the two-judge bench went wrong in its explanation for invoking powers under Article 142. What is the constitutionally permissible recourse for a constitutional court?

The AG replied, if there is such a set of facts, where the court feels there is no other option, would the court still say I will do what the governor does? “Otherwise, you are taking over the functions of the governor. It can take over in any circumstances in the future. No limits can be drawn. No lines can be drawn”, said the AG.

The bench said the two-judge bench judgment noted instances where the governor has failed to give due deference to court decisions.

At this juncture, Justice Narasimha said, “It can be seen as an egregious situation which has come into existence. Therefore, in order to get over that, the court has...it was not in the form of laying down a precedent, it was to handle a situation….”. The bench said maybe the court was handling a situation that arose due to the long pendency of the bills.

The hearing in the matter will continue tomorrow.

In May, President Droupadi Murmu exercised powers under Article 143(1) to know from the top court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for the exercise of discretion by the president while dealing with the bills passed by state assemblies.

Earlier in the day, the bench had asked what was wrong if the president seeks views through a presidential reference, on whether fixed timelines can be imposed on governors and the president for acting on bills passed by state legislatures, and emphasized that it was only answering the reference and it would not affect the judgment in the Tamil Nadu case. “We are not deciding whether the Tamil Nadu judgment is correct or not. We are not deciding that issue. We are only answering the reference made by the president”, said the apex court.