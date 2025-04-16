ETV Bharat / bharat

Waqf Hearing: SC Asks Centre Whether It Will Allow Muslims To Be Part Of Hindu Trusts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the BJP-led central government whether it would allow Muslims to be part of Hindu trusts, as the apex court began hearing a batch of pleas against the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

At the onset, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan outlined two aspects, including whether the matter should be sent to the high court.

"There are two aspects we want to ask both sides to address. Firstly, whether we should entertain or relegate it to the High Court? Secondly, point out in brief what you are really urging and wanting to argue?" the CJI said. "The second point may help us in deciding the first issue to some extent," the CJI added.

As the hearing was underway, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners' side, asked how the government could say only those who have practised Islam for the last 5 years can create a waqf.

Sibal further questioned, "How can the state decide whether and how I am a Muslim or not and hence, eligible to create Waqf?" The senior advocate says through a parliamentary legislation, "what is sought to be done is to intervene in an essential and integral part of a faith".

CJI Khanna says that the way in Hindus the state has enacted a law, similarly, Parliament has also enacted a law for Muslims. The CJI says Article 26 will not bar the enactment of law in this case. He adds: Article 26 is universal and it is secular in the fashion that it applies to all.

Sibal argues that now there are Waqf Council and boards, and earlier, only Muslims had been part of such boards. He adds: "Now even Hindus can be a part...this is a direct usurpation of fundamental rights by parliamentary enactment".

Justice KV Vishwanathan says the wordings of Article 26 regarding administering etc., cannot be confused with essential religious practices. The CJI says: "We are told Delhi High Court is made on Waqf land and Oberoi hotel is also made on waqf land." He clarified that he is not saying all waqf by user is wrong, but there is genuine concern.

Senior A M Singhvi, citing a paragraph in the Ayodhya judgment, said waqf by user is a very old concept. The CJI says all ancient monuments, including the Jama Masjid in Delhi, will remain protected.