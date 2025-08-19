ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Starts Hearing On Presidential Reference On Timeline For Assent To Bills

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing on the Presidential Reference, which raised constitutional questions on whether the court can impose timelines for Governors and the President to deal with bills passed by state assemblies.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai allowed state governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to question the maintainability of the Presidential Reference.

"We will hear preliminary objections for half an hour. Thereafter, we will start hearing submissions from the Attorney General," CJI Gavai said at the outset.

The bench -- also comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar -- said that after hearing preliminary objections, the court will hear arguments on the Presidential Reference itself, starting with the submission of Attorney General R Venkataramani.

Senior advocate KK Venugopal, appearing for Kerala government, opposed the Presidential Reference and said the issue is covered by a series of judgments.

Citing several Supreme Court verdicts, he said the Governor's powers under Article 200 has been interpreted by the apex court time and again, and it is for the first time in the Tamil Nadu (State vs Governor) case, a deadline has been fixed for assent of bills passed by the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Centre, in its written submission, has said that imposing fixed timelines on Governors and the President to act on bills passed by a state Assembly would amount to one organ of the government assuming powers not vested in it by the Constitution, and lead to "constitutional disorder".

The apex court imposing fixed timelines would dissolve the delicate equilibrium that the Constitution has established and negate the rule of law, it stated.

On July 29, the top court had fixed a time schedule for hearing the Presidential Reference and proposed to start the hearing from August 19.