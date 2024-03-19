SC Pleas Seeking Stay On Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 gets underway

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is going to hear a batch of petitions on Tuesday seeking a stay on the implementation of the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 till the pendency of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act by the top court.

A host of applicants including the Indian Union Muslim League and others filed application before the top court after Centre notified the rules. The petitioners sought a stay of the rules in their pending writ petition.

On the application filed by IUML before a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought a urgent hearing on the matter.

Sibal said the Centre has notified the rules ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and added that if citizenship is granted, it will be impossible to reverse. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the matter may be listed and pointed out there are over 200 petitions in the matter.

The apex court said that the whole batch of over 200 petitions will be listed along with the latest interlocutory applications. The Citizenship Amendment Rules were notified by the Centre to enforce the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

“It is submitted there are about 250 petitions which were filed and pending before this court challenging various provisions of the CAA. If in case this court finally decided the CAA as unconstitutional, then these people who would have got citizenship under the Act and Rules would have to be deprived of their citizenship or stripped of their citizenship, which would create an anomalous situation”, said the plea by IUML.