‘Why Before Upcoming Elections In November’?, SC Questions Timing Of EC's Electoral Roll Revision In Bihar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the timing of the Election Commission's 'special intensive revision' (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, saying, “Why are you making this exercise relatable to an election coming in November…”.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench asked the Election Commission’s counsel why the SIR exercise has been made election-focused, and pointed out that the exercise is taking place just months before the polls.

Justice Bagchi asked whether the process could not have been conducted independently of the ensuing Bihar election. “Why are you making this exercise relatable to an election coming in November. If it is an exercise, it can be independent of the election…”, asked Justice Bagchi.

The bench further queried senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, “When you are doing summary revision, then the word says prescribe rules….there will be a verbal hearing….can that be dispensed with when you are taking an intensive exercise?”

Dwivedi said nothing is being dispensed with and everything is being complied with, and all principles of natural justice are being incorporated.

Justice Dhulia asked, Will you give them (people whose names have been left out in the exercise) a hearing? Dwivedi replied, “Of course, nobody will be excluded…they (the petitioners) are saying that if you do not give a signature, then you are automatically excluded and if the form is not there, then what will be the hearing…nobody will be deleted without a notice…”.

The bench further queried, Are you following Rule 8 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and observed that the poll body is going through a different route. “Rule 8 and Rule 21 (A). Are you going to finish in 6 months?” asked the bench.

During the hearing, the bench pointed out that the exercise is not the problem, but the timing is, and observed that individuals who have not been included on the list would have no time to appeal the exclusion.

The bench further observed that there is nothing wrong with the exercise, but a person will be disenfranchised ahead of the election and that person would not have the time to challenge the exclusion before the voting in the state election. The bench said, “Courts will not touch the electoral roll once they are finalised... which means a disenfranchised person will lack the option to challenge it before the election…”.

The bench said the issue before the court is very important and it goes to the root of democracy, as it is the right to vote. “They are challenging not only the powers of the Election Commission to do it, but they are also challenging the procedure…third, they are also challenging the timing. These three things you have to keep in mind and answer”, Justice Dhulia told Dwivedi.

Election Commission’s decision to exclude Aadhaar from the list of accepted documents

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the Association for Democratic Reforms, argued that though the poll body is empowered to order a special revision at any time, for reasons to be recorded, it must still follow the procedure laid down and the relevant rules, and emphasised “SIR exercise has no legal basis”. The senior counsel vehemently argued that Aadhaar is a prescribed document under the law for such revisions, but it was not considered during the SIR exercise. The bench said it will ask the poll body to explain its decision on the exclusion of Aadhaar.

Sankaranarayanan stressed that Bihar is just the first stage, and the SIR will eventually be rolled out for the entire country, and further added that this exercise shifts the burden on the individuals to prove their citizenship. He said that the burden is on the state to prove otherwise if a person’s name is on the electoral roll.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that according to the state government’s own survey, only 14.1% of Bihar’s population possesses a matriculation certificate, only 2% have a passport, but 87% of the population have Aadhaar cards. The hearing in the matter will continue at 2 PM.

On Monday, the apex court had agreed to hear challenges on July 10, by Congress and other opposition parties, including DMK and NCP (Sharad Pawar), to the Election Commission's decision for special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.