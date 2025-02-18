ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Pulls Up Ranvir Allahbadia Over Vulgar Remarks, Grants Him Interim Protection From Arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of YouTube personality Ranveer Allahabadia, who is embroiled in a row over vulgar comments during an episode of the stand-up show 'India's Got Latent', in FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra and Assam. The apex court has directed him to deposit his passport with the police and he is not allowed to leave the country without the permission of the court.

Coming down heavily on the remarks, the bench comprising Surya Kant and N K Singh told Abhinav Chandrachud representing Allahbadia that such behaviour has to be condemned adding just that because he is popular, he cannot take society for granted.

“Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind…Why should we protect him?”, said the apex court.

The apex court said if somebody has committed some wrong the law should take its course. Justice Kant said the entire society will be ashamed of Allahabadia's remarks.