SC Pulls Up Ranvir Allahbadia Over Vulgar Remarks, Grants Him Interim Protection From Arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of YouTube personality Ranveer Allahabadia, who is embroiled in a row over vulgar comments during an episode of the stand-up show 'India's Got Latent', in FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra and Assam. The apex court has directed him to deposit his passport with the police and he is not allowed to leave the country without the permission of the court.
Coming down heavily on the remarks, the bench comprising Surya Kant and N K Singh told Abhinav Chandrachud representing Allahbadia that such behaviour has to be condemned adding just that because he is popular, he cannot take society for granted.
“Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind…Why should we protect him?”, said the apex court.
The apex court said if somebody has committed some wrong the law should take its course. Justice Kant said the entire society will be ashamed of Allahabadia's remarks.
When Chandrachud was asked by the court if he defended such language, he replied that even he was "disgusted" by the language used by Allahabadia
The apex court said the arrest of Allahabadia's in Maharashtra and Assam FIRs shall remain stayed, subject to his joining investigation and he should fully cooperate in the investigation. The Supreme Court directed Allahabadia to deposit his passport at Thane police station.
The apex court said if any other FIR is registered against the petitioner on the basis of the show India Got Latent, the arrest will remain stayed. Allahabadia cannot leave the country without the permission of the court.