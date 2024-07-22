NEET-UG 2024 | IIT Delhi Director's Expert Panel To Offer Opinion On Right Answer; Updates From Hearing

'Will We Let Cancer Cells Grow Or Take Chemotherapy...,' Petitioners' Counel Aks SC

The petitioners’ counsel senior advocate Sanjay Hegde wanted to know whether we will take the risk of letting cancer cells grow. "When you suspect cancer and the tests are inconclusive, then the best thing to do is to go for chemotherapy," he said, adding that "to this date do not know how many got into the system. For each government seat, the government has been spending a crore per student per year."

Hegde stressed that the ongoing CBI investigation is not confined to Patna and instead covers multiple states and the officials have not concluded whether the paper leak was localised or it was widespread. The counsel questioned as to "how could we say that marks obtained by candidates’ are fair?"