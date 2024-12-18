ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Time To 6 Accused In Terror Cases To Respond To CBI Plea For Transfer Of Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik and five others two weeks to respond to the CBI's plea to transfer the trial in two terror cases from Jammu to New Delhi.

One case relates to the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel on January 25, 1990, in a shootout in Srinagar, and the other to the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter, on December 8, 1989.

On Wednesday, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan took note of the fact that six accused have not filed their replies to the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea and asked them to do the needful in two weeks. It listed the case for further hearing on January 20, 2025.

“If trial is to be transferred then all accused have to be heard,” said the bench. The bench was apprised that one accused Mohammed Rafiq Pahloo had passed away and the trial against him would abate. Besides Malik and Pahloo, 10 people have been made a party to the CBI's plea. Of them, six accused have not filed their replies to the CBI’s plea.

On November 28, the top court sought a response from Yasin Malik and others on the CBI's plea to transfer the trial. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that Malik need not be physically taken to Jammu court for trial in the kidnapping case as Tihar jail has a court with video-conferencing facilities.