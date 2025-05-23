Supreme Court Grants Relief To Tamil Nadu Teacher, Upholds Maternity Leave Right

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said maternity leave is integral to maternity benefits and reproductive rights are now recognised as part of international human rights law, like right to health, privacy, equality and non-discrimination and dignity.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan cited a Delhi High Court judgment to explain the purpose of maternity benefit. “It is to ensure that a working lady may overcome the state of motherhood honourably, peaceably and undeterred by the fear of being victimised for forced absence from work during pre- and post-natal periods. Women now constituting a sizable portion of the workforce in our country, must be treated with honour and dignity at places where they work to earn their livelihood”, observed the apex court.

The apex court said the High Court went on to explain the impact of pregnancy on the physiological and psychological state of a woman employee undergoing pregnancy. “It is not just motherhood but also childhood that requires special attention. Health issues of both mother as well as that of the child are to be kept in consideration while providing maternity leave. Concept of maternity leave is a matter of not just fair play and social justice but is also a constitutional guarantee to the women employees of this country towards fulfilment whereof the State is bound to act”, observed the apex court.

The bench said the Maternity Benefit Act was enacted to secure women’s right to maternity leave and to afford women with as much flexibility as possible to live an autonomous life, both as a mother and as a worker.

The apex court made these observations while setting aside a Madras High Court judgment declining maternity leave to a Tamil Nadu government school teacher. The apex court said she was entitled to the benefit despite having two children from a previous marriage. “Insofar as the present case is concerned, it is true that the appellant has two biological children out of her first wedlock. But that was before entry into her service. Post entry into service and from her subsisting marriage, this is her first child. It has come on record that the two children out of her first wedlock are not residing with her but with their father, who is having their custody”, said the apex court.

The apex court said maternity leave is integral to maternity benefits. “Reproductive rights are now recognised as part of several intersecting domains of international human rights law viz. the right to health, right to privacy, right to equality and non-discrimination and the right to dignity”, it said.

The bench said the policy of the state to arrest population growth by resorting to various population control measures is certainly a laudable objective, and so is the objective of granting maternity benefits to women employees. “The object of having a two-child norm as part of the measures to control population growth in the country and the object of providing maternity benefits to women employees, including maternity leave in circumstances such as in the present case, are not mutually exclusive. The two must be harmonised in a purposive and rational manner to achieve the social objective”, said the apex court.

Citing a previous judgment of the apex court, the bench said that this court observed that although human dignity inheres in every individual, it is susceptible to violation by external conditions and treatment imposed by the state. “The right of every woman to make reproductive choices without undue interference from the state is central to the idea of human dignity. Deprivation of access to reproductive healthcare or emotional and physical well-being also injures the dignity of women. This court referred to Article 51 of the Constitution, which urges the State to foster respect for international law and treaty obligations”, said the apex court.

The apex court said it is unable to agree with the view taken by the division bench of the high court, and added that though a single judge had granted the relief to the appellant, "we are also unable to persuade ourselves to the line of reasoning of the single judge". “We accordingly set aside the judgment and order of the Division Bench of the High Court dated 14.09.2022 and declare that the appellant shall be granted maternity leave under FR 101(a). Maternity benefits, which are admissible to the appellant, shall be released to her within a period of two months from today”, said the apex court.