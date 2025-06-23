'A Wound Inflicted By Fire May Heal But Not A Wound’: SC Grants Relief In Hurting Religious Sentiments Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection from coercive action till July 14 to the man who filed a complaint against social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli for allegedly making communal remarks in a video.

While granting relief to the man, facing FIRs for hurting religious sentiments, the apex court cited a famous Tamil saying that "a wound inflicted by a fire may heal but not a wound inflicted by the tongue".

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench was hearing a plea by Wazahat Khan, booked in FIRs across states, including West Bengal.

The bench noted that Khan was already arrested by West Bengal Police and was in custody. Khan’s counsel contended that the FIRs and complaints against him were registered in several states for his old X posts, which were alleged to have hurt religious sentiments. His counsel requested the bench that no further coercive action against his client should be taken till the next date of hearing.

"Having considered the prayer, we are inclined to grant the same," the bench said.

The bench said as an interim measure till the next date of hearing on July 14, no coercive action should be taken against the petitioner pursuant to the FIRs or complaints referred to in the petition or the FIRs or complaints which may be lodged against him in connection with similar allegations.

The bench observed, "There is a famous Tamil saying. It must be there in Telugu also. A wound inflicted by a fire may heal, but not a wound inflicted by the tongue".

Khan’s counsel argued that FIRs were in retaliation to a complaint filed by him against Panoli, who was arrested and later released on bail. The counsel said his client has deleted all the posts and has also apologised, and pointed out that the first FIR, according to the petitioner, was dated June 2.

The counsel referred to a number of previous orders of the apex court regarding consolidation of the FIRs. Khan was arrested by Kolkata Police on June 9. He moved the apex court alleging that FIRs and complaints have been lodged against him in several states, including Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Haryana, for certain old X posts made by him.

The bench agreed to hear the plea and issued notice to the Centre and states of West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 14.

Khan, arrested by the Kolkata Police in June earlier, was booked in the case for offences under the BNS, including for promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, and insults or attempts to insult religion. An FIR was registered against him at the Golf Green Police Station in south Kolkata for allegedly promoting hate speech and hurting religious sentiments through his social media posts.