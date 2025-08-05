'Man To Hand Over Rs 4 Crore Mumbai Flat': SC Grants Divorce To Estranged Couple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted divorce to an estranged couple and directed the man to hand over his Rs four crore Mumbai flat to the estranged wife.

The order was passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria. "We also allow the application filed under Article 142 of the Constitution of India dissolving the marriage between the appellant and the second respondent finding the marriage to have irretrievably broken down, in the best interest of both the parties and for doing complete justice," the bench said. The apex court said further claim of alimony is not justified, especially looking at the appellant’s unemployed status.

The bench decided to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against the man under Sections 498-A (subjecting woman to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust) read with Section 34 of IPC observing they were banal and vague without any specific instances.

The bench said the partnership between the parties had "irretrievably broken down", which was apparent from the acrimonious relation between the parties for the last eight years without any let-up. The bench also cited the pending multiple legal proceedings between the parties.

The top court directed the man, a former banker, to deposit the arrears to the housing society up to September 1, 2025, towards maintenance charges for the apartment.

"Appellant shall execute a gift deed on or before August 30, 2025, on any date informed by written notice; by the appellant to the respondent, with due acknowledgment taken. We have seen from the records that the draft of the deed was exchanged between the parties, and both the appellant and the respondent 2 shall be present before the jurisdictional registrar for execution and registration on the date notified," the bench said.

The bench said in case the estranged wife did not turn up, the jurisdictional registrar is directed to acknowledge and record the presence of the man following which they should appear before the registrar on September 15, 2025, for the deed's execution.

The bench made it clear if the appellant does not comply with the above, then the order of divorce shall not come into effect. “However, if the respondent does not present herself on the date notified by the appellant and on such failure even on the date specified by us, the divorce shall come into effect," the bench cautioned.

The apex court closed all the proceedings, civil and criminal, initiated by the parties in connection with the marriage.