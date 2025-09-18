ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Tamil Nadu MLA In Abduction Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to "Poovai" Jegan Moorthy, MLA of K V Kuppam, Tamil Nadu, in an alleged abduction case. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench decided to make its June 30 order absolute and disposed of the plea filed by the lawmaker.

The apex court passed the order on an appeal filed by Moorthy challenging a Madras High Court order. The high court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

The lawmaker argued there was no dispute that the boy was recovered. On September 11, the Supreme Court agreed to extend the interim protection from arrest of Moorthy, in a case alleging his involvement in the abduction of a minor boy. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Manoj Mishra and NK Singh. "Interim order granted earlier to continue," said the bench.

On June 30, this year, the top court granted anticipatory bail to MLA M Jegan Moorthy in the case. The lawmaker moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court's order of June 27, 2025. The high court had dismissed his petition seeking anticipatory bail under Section 438 of the CrPC, read with Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.