SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Tamil Nadu MLA In Abduction Case
The apex court passed the order on an appeal filed by Moorthy challenging a Madras High Court order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 18, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to "Poovai" Jegan Moorthy, MLA of K V Kuppam, Tamil Nadu, in an alleged abduction case. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench decided to make its June 30 order absolute and disposed of the plea filed by the lawmaker.
The apex court passed the order on an appeal filed by Moorthy challenging a Madras High Court order. The high court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.
The lawmaker argued there was no dispute that the boy was recovered. On September 11, the Supreme Court agreed to extend the interim protection from arrest of Moorthy, in a case alleging his involvement in the abduction of a minor boy. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Manoj Mishra and NK Singh. "Interim order granted earlier to continue," said the bench.
On June 30, this year, the top court granted anticipatory bail to MLA M Jegan Moorthy in the case. The lawmaker moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court's order of June 27, 2025. The high court had dismissed his petition seeking anticipatory bail under Section 438 of the CrPC, read with Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
The petitioner contended that in the case of one H M Jayaram, who is the ADGP, the apex court on June 19, 2025, granted the relief to him and had transferred the investigation to CBCID, Egmore. The petitioner argued that an FIR was registered for offences under section 189(2), 329(4) and 140(3) of BNS, and thereafter with a malafide intent to implicate the petitioner, based on the confession statement of the co-accused, the FIR was altered alleging the offence under section 189(2), 332(b), 140(1), 61(2) of BNS.
"The petitioner pursuant to the orders of high court dated June 16 had appeared before the investigation agency on June 17 and cooperated before the investigation agency to the fullest", said the plea filed through advocate Ram Shankar. The plea argued that the petitioner has been falsely implicated in a fabricated criminal case on the basis of a confession statement of a co-accused, without any direct or corroborative evidence linking him to the alleged offence.
"The case is politically motivated and intended to tarnish the petitioner's image, stemming from an incident involving a woman and the parents of a girl who had eloped and married against her family's wishes," said the plea.
Moorthy is the MLA from Puratchi Bharatham Katchi.