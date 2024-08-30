ETV Bharat / bharat

Rampant Misuse Of Goondas Act In Tamil Nadu, 51% Of Country’s Detention Come From State, SC Told

New Delhi: YouTuber Savukku Shankar, a vocal critic of the DMK regime and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Friday told the Supreme Court that 51 per cent of the country's preventive detention orders come from Tamil Nadu, which shows rampant misuse of the powers under the Tamil Nadu 'Goondas' Act.

Shankar's counsel said, "I have a prison report which says 51 per cent of detainees come from Tamil Nadu. So, there is rampant misuse of this Act".

Advocate Balaji Srinivasan, representing Shankar, submitted before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud that all FIRs against his client are in respect of one interview and the first informants are police officials regarding these FIRs. The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked Srinivasan, has his client had something specific in respect of each of those first informants. He replied in negative.

The bench asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, these 16 FIRs against Shankar based on one interview. Rohatgi said he needed to check it and added that the petitioner had levelled allegations of corruption against judges and the High Court took up suo moto criminal proceedings and convicted him, and it is unabated and "I do not know what to do with such a person".

"It is not worth reading what he has been saying about every judge, every police officer, and lady officer…High Court notes it and High Court normally does not sentence somebody for 6 months'….I will place those orders," said Rohatgi.

Srinivasan said the first preventive detention was quashed, and three days later there was a second detention, and informed the court that he had filed two petitions. The CJI told him that his petition is seeking the quashing of 16 FIRs and asked, "Why should we exercise jurisdiction under Article 32 to quash 16 FIRs….".

Srinivasan said on August 9, 2024, the Madras High Court quashed the detention order and on August 12, the second detention order regarding his client was passed. Rohatgi said it was passed on different grounds. Srinivasan said his client gave the first interview on April 30 and on May 4, they arrested him in the first case.

"For the same interview, 15 other FIRs were lodged. In the first FIR, I got bail on May 12. Moment, I got bail, these FIRs were filed and he is detained under the Goondas Act, on May 12. After I was detained, I was paraded all over Tamil Nadu in these 15 FIRs. On July 18, this court grants me interim bail in the detention order….”, said Srinivasan.

The bench said Shankar has filed two petitions -- one seeking quashing of FIRs and the other challenging the detention – and asked, why he cannot move the High Court for relief.

Srinivasan said his client is on bail but he is detained and added, "I will show statistics, in the entire India 51% (detentions) come from Tamil Nadu….I have a prison report which says 51% detainees come from Tamil Nadu. So, there is rampant misuse of this Act".