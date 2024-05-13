Defamation Case: SC Gives Time to Kejriwal to Settle Dispute with Complainant

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday extended the stay on the defamation proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow parties to explore the possibility of a settlement.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, submitted before a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna that after the last hearing on March 11, the parties could not get in touch with each other to discuss a settlement. The counsel, appearing for the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan, contended that nobody contacted them after the last hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, said the interim stay already granted will stand extended till further orders and told the complainant’s counsel that the Kejriwal’s side will get in touch with the complainant. After a brief hearing, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing in the week commencing August 12.

The apex court in March had asked Kejriwal whether he wanted to tender an apology to the complainant.

The AAP leader had moved the apex court assailing a Delhi High Court, which upheld the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

In February, Kejriwal had told the apex court that he made a mistake by retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Rathee related to the BJP IT Cell.

The high court in an order in February had said re-posting libelous content would attract provisions of the defamation law.