ETV Bharat / bharat

Defamation Case: SC Gives Time to Kejriwal to Settle Dispute with Complainant

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Supreme Court extends stay on defamation proceedings against Delhi CM Kejriwal.
Supreme Court extends stay on defamation proceedings against Delhi CM Kejriwal.(ETV Bharat)

The Supreme Court heard the defamation proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suggested to both the parties to explore the possibility of a settlement. The court told the complainant’s counsel that the Kejriwal’s side will get in touch with the complainant.

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday extended the stay on the defamation proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow parties to explore the possibility of a settlement.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, submitted before a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna that after the last hearing on March 11, the parties could not get in touch with each other to discuss a settlement. The counsel, appearing for the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan, contended that nobody contacted them after the last hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, said the interim stay already granted will stand extended till further orders and told the complainant’s counsel that the Kejriwal’s side will get in touch with the complainant. After a brief hearing, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing in the week commencing August 12.

The apex court in March had asked Kejriwal whether he wanted to tender an apology to the complainant.

The AAP leader had moved the apex court assailing a Delhi High Court, which upheld the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

In February, Kejriwal had told the apex court that he made a mistake by retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Rathee related to the BJP IT Cell.

The high court in an order in February had said re-posting libelous content would attract provisions of the defamation law.

Read more:

  1. 'Matter Of Propriety…': SC Junks Plea Seeking Removal Of Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi CM
  2. SC to Hear Former Jharkhand CM's Plea against His Arrest on May 17

TAGGED:

SCKEJRIWALDELHI CMDEFAMATIONKEJRIWAL DEFAMATION CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.