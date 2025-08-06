Supreme Court Gives Go-Ahead To 'Ungaludan Stalin' Scheme In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (With You, Stalin) scheme in Tamil Nadu and slammed the AIADMK MP C V Shanmugam for singling out the scheme to challenge, when 45 schemes across the country have been named after political figures.

The apex court said, "Time and again, we have observed that political battles should be fought before the electorate. The courts should be used to settle the political scores between the political parties”.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai also imposed a cost of Rs 10 Lakh on AIADMK MP. The apex court passed the order while hearing a plea of the DMK government against the Madras High Court order asking it not to use names and pictures of the Chief Minister and other leaders in the state's welfare schemes. The top court set aside a Madras High Court order asking the DMK government not to use names and photographs of present and former chief ministers in welfare schemes.

The bench, also comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, imposed the cost on AIADMK MP for filing a misconceived plea before the Madras High Court, and directed that Rs 10 Lakh will be used in a state scheme for the underprivileged.

The apex court said the planting of schemes in the name of political leaders is a phenomenon which is followed throughout the country. The apex court noted that Tamil Nadu has given a list of 45 such schemes in the name of various political leaders, while slamming the AIADMK MP for singling out the DMK's scheme for challenge, when 45 schemes across India have been named after political figures.

"When such schemes are floated in the name of all leaders of political parties, we do not appreciate the anxiety of the petitioner to choose only one political party and one political leader", said the bench.

The top court said if the petitioner was concerned about the misuse of public funds by political parties, then he could have made a challenge to all such schemes. "However, singling out only one political leader shows the intentions of the petitioner…", said the bench, adding that the manner in which the petition was filed also raises doubts about the motive of the petitioner.

The apex court observed that the petitioner rushed to the Madras High Court within three days of making a representation to the Election Commission of India, without giving an opportunity to the poll body to make a decision on his representation. "Time and again, we have observed that political battles should be fought before the electorate. The courts should be used to settle the political scores between the political parties", said the CJI, pronouncing the order.

The apex court said the writ petition by the AIADMK MP before the high court was misconceived in law and also an abuse of process of law.

On July 31, the Madras High Court restrained the state government from naming any new or rebranded public welfare schemes after living individuals. The high court had passed the order on a PIL filed by Shanmugam. The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan. The high court had also barred the use of portraits of former chief ministers, ideological leaders, or any Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) insignia, emblem, or flag in advertisements promoting such schemes.

The petitioner moved the high court against the naming and promotion of the government’s public outreach programme titled 'Ungaludan Stalin', alleging that it violated established norms.