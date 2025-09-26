ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Ban Not Ideal Or Practical’: SC Gives Conditional Nod To Green Crackers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday permitted certified manufacturers to produce green crackers on the condition that their sale will not be carried out in Delhi-NCR without approval. The apex court observed that while curbing pollution was essential, an absolute ban was not "practical or ideal."

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and also comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria. The bench asked the Centre to take a fresh look at the absolute ban on the manufacture of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The bench directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to consult all stakeholders, including the Delhi Government, manufacturers, and sellers, before arriving at a final decision. The bench said that while the fight against toxic air pollution remains paramount, the livelihood concerns of workers and practical enforcement challenges must also guide the final policy.

The bench said, “In the meantime, we permit the manufacturers who are having the certification of green crackers as certified by NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), as well as PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation), to manufacture.”

“However, this will be subject to an undertaking by the manufacturers to this court that until further orders passed by this court, they would not sell any of their crackers in the prohibited areas," said the bench, in its order.

The bench suggested a balanced approach is required in view of the right to livelihood of workers employed in such manufacturing units, and also the fact that such a complete ban is hardly implemented fully.

The bench gave an example with the prohibition on mining in Bihar, which inadvertently gave rise to powerful illegal mining mafias.

The bench said it will be appropriate that the Centre comes forward with a solution after taking all the stakeholders, including the Delhi Government, the manufacturers and sellers of crackers, on board. “As has been experienced, despite there being a complete ban, the ban could not be implemented,” said the bench, adding that a balanced approach must be adopted.

Senior advocates Balbir Singh and K Parmeswar, representing some manufacturing units, contended that the April order, which extended the firecracker ban in NCR throughout the year instead of just during the winter pollution season, conflicted with its 2018 judgment in the Arjun Gopal case. The bench said it is not keen to examine this issue at this stage.