SC Gives 3 Months To Centre For Delimitation Exercise In Northeast

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted three months to the Centre to carry out the delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, requested the bench to give some more time in the matter. Agreeing to Mehta's request, the bench deferred the hearing to July 21. The top court asked the Centre to do the needful within three months.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a petition seeking delimitation in four north-eastern states of India, namely, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 provides for delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur or Nagaland.

It states that if the President is satisfied that the conditions prevailing in the aforementioned states are conducive for the conduct of the delimitation exercise, the President may rescind the deferment order issued under the provisions of Section 10A of the Delimitation Act, 2002 in relation to that state, and provide for the conduct of delimitation exercise in the State by the Election Commission.

On November 19, last year, the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission of India to inform it about the steps taken in connection with the delimitation exercise in the northeastern states, especially in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, saying that a presidential order of 2020 rescinded the deferment of their delimitation and asked, "since, 2020, what have you been doing?"

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Centre, had contended that the government is getting the report and the deliberations are going on and added there are tribal communities in the northeastern states, and the situation is sensitive. "In 2020, it was rescinded, Mr Nataraj. Since 2020, what have you been doing?", asked the bench.

Nataraj said there are subsequent developments in these states and at present, it may not be conducive, and added, "We are in touch with respective state governments and once we get a proper report….our intention is not to defer anything". The CJI said that is something separate and "you cannot say that it will defer it. Even it is rescinded and that is where the objection is". "Once the rescinding takes place, then you have to do it. Then the Election Commission has to do it," said the CJI.