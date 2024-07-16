ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Gets Two New Judges’, Justice N Kotiswar Singh First from Manipur to Become Judge of Top Court

By Sumit Saxena

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

Supreme Court (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justices N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and Justice R Mahadevan, acting chief justice of Madras High Court, as judges of the apex court. The government approved their elevation in less than a week after the apex court's collegium recommended their names.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a post on X, said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Supreme Court judges: N Kotiswar Singh, chief justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and Justice R Mahadevan, acting chief justice of Madras High Court”.

On July 11, the apex court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, recommended to the Union government to appoint Justice Singh and Justice R Mahadevan, as judges of the apex court. At present there are two vacancies in the Supreme Court: the first vacancy was created by the retirement of Justice Aniruddha Bose on 10 April 2024 and the second by the retirement of Justice A S Bopanna on 19 May 2024. After the two judges take oath, the apex court will be at full sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Justice Singh originally hails from Manipur and he will be the first from the state to become a judge in the top court. The collegium had said that he has an impeccable record, both in a judicial capacity and in terms of the work which has been rendered by him on the administrative side.

The collegium said Justice R Mahadevan is a senior judge of the high court and he is eminently suitable for appointment as a judge of the top court.

The collegium said they are suitable and fit for being appointed as judges of the Supreme Court. The collegium also comprises justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy.

