SC Gets New Judge, CJI Administers Oath Of Office To Justice K Vinod Chandran

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday administered the oath of office to Justice K Vinod Chandran, as a judge of the Supreme Court. With the swearing-in of Justice Chandran, the working strength of the apex court has risen to 33 against the sanctioned 34 judges, which includes the CJI.

Earlier this week, the Centre had cleared the proposal of the apex court collegium, led by CJI, recommending Justice Chandran as judge of the Supreme Court. On January 7, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, recommended the elevation of Justice Chandran, as a judge of the apex court. Within a week, the central government cleared Justice Chandran's elevation to the apex court.

The Collegium, led by CJI and also comprising of four senior-most judges, in a statement, said in its meeting held on 7 January 2025, the collegium deliberated on and discussed the names of chief justices and senior puisne judges of the high courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court. The collegium unanimously recommended the elevation of Justice K. Vinod Chandran, as a judge of the Supreme Court. The collegium also comprised justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and Abhay S Oka.

Justice K. Vinod Chandran was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Kerala on 8 November 2011 and was elevated as the chief justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna on 29 March 2023. He has been functioning as the chief justice of Patna High Court since then. He has served as a judge of the high court for more than 11 years and as chief justice of a big high court for more than a year.

The collegium said during his long tenure as a judge and chief justice of the high court, Justice Chandran has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law, and he stands at Sl. No. 13 in the combined all-India seniority of high court judges.