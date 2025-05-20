SC: Fresh Law Graduates Cannot Appear In Judicial Services Exam, Minimum 3 Years Courtroom Experience Needed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that fresh law graduates cannot appear in the judicial services examination, and a minimum three-years practice as an advocate is necessary for a candidate to apply for entry-level posts in the judicial service.

The judgment, which will have far-reaching implications for judicial service aspirants, was pronounced by a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The apex court’s judgment came on a plea filed by the All India Judges Association. Citing the various reports submitted by the high courts, the top court said allowing fresh law graduates direct entry into the judiciary has created practical challenges.

The apex court reaffirmed the importance of having an exposure of the proceedings in the courtroom for prospective judges. "The appointment of fresh law graduates has led to several difficulties, as noted by multiple high courts. Practical experience in court is essential for ensuring judicial efficiency and competence," the CJI said while pronouncing the judgment.

The apex court said a minimum of three years of legal practice is mandatory for appearing in the judicial service examination for entry-level civil judge posts that are lower division cadre. The top court said all high courts and state governments shall amend the service rules to the effect that candidates desirous of appearing in civil judge (junior division) must have a practice of a minimum period of 3 years to be eligible for the said examination.