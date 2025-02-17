‘There Has To Be Some Quietus, Need To Draw The Curtain….': SC On Filing Of Fresh Pleas In 1991 Places Of Worship Act Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said there has to be some deadline for filing of writ petitions and emphasised that at some point, the court would have to "draw a curtain".

The top court expressed its displeasure over the filing of several fresh pleas in a case related to the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The apex court said it would not entertain any fresh writ petition in the matter and suggested that parties may file intervention applications to raise new grounds. The 1991 law mandates the religious character of a place to be maintained as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. At the beginning of the day’s proceedings, the bench indicated that it may not take up the pending scheduled petitions, heard earlier by a three-judge bench, as it was sitting in a combination of two judges.

"We might not be able to take it up", the CJI said when senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for a litigant, mentioned a fresh plea. "There is a limit to which petitions can be filed. So many IAs (intervention applications) have been filed...we might not be able to take it up," the CJI said, adding that a date may be given in March.

A senior counsel, representing the original petitioner, questioned the no response of Centre in the matter, though notice was issued by the apex court in March 2021. The bench, however, said new points are being raised every-time.

During the hearing later in the day, C S Vaidyanathan, representing a party in the matter, said we are questioning the power of the Parliament to enact a law like this, it will be usurping the judicial power, and there are grounds which have to be considered. Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing another party, said for the last eight dates, the apex court had directed the Centre to file a counter affidavit but there is no counter affidavit yet.

"That is correct, they have not filed the counter… people raising new grounds and filing writ petitions…somewhere we have to stop it,"

said the CJI. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the original petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, pressed that the last opportunity should be for the Centre to file a counter.

The bench suggested that instead of filing a writ petition, if anybody is keen then they should file an intervention application in the matter raising additional grounds. Singh insisted that the Centre's response is necessary in the matter and there should be a response at least on the original writ petition filed by Upadhyay.

"It will become impossible for us….what to do if you file a writ petition today, we issue show notice today. New points and new grounds are being raised," said the CJI, adding "There has to be some quietus and we have to draw the curtain somewhere…". The CJI made it clear there has to be some deadline for filing writ petitions and added that the court does not want to foreclose the right of the parties to raise additional grounds.

The bench said the pending writ petitions on which the notice was not issued will be treated as dismissed. Explaining the reason for this decision, the CJI said, "We cannot draw a curtain at any particular time. So, it would be better to file an application for intervention along with raising additional grounds….all pleadings should be completed". Singh pressed that in March 2021, the notice was issued on Upadhyay’s petition and till date the Centre has not filed any reply. The CJI said, "We are aware of that…even today new points are being raised….we have asked them to complete the pleadings and let the pleadings be complete". The bench was informed that in October 2022, questions were framed in the matter.

After hearing detailed submissions, the top court deferred to the April first week hearing on a batch of pleas relating to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

On December 12, 2024, the top court, through its order, effectively stalled proceedings in about 18 lawsuits filed by various Hindu parties seeking a survey to ascertain the original religious character of 10 mosques, including Gyanvapi at Varanasi, Shahi Idgah Masjid at Mathura and Shahi Jama Masjid, at Sambhal where four people died in clashes. It had then listed all the petitions for an effective hearing on February 17.

Post December 12, several petitions have been filed, including by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party leader and Kairana MP Iqra Choudhary and the Congress Party, seeking effective implementation of the 1991 law. Muslim bodies like the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seek strict implementation of the 1991 law to maintain communal harmony. Petitioners like Upadhyay have sought setting aside of Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Act.