Supreme Court Enhances Compensation To Farmers Whose Lands Acquired In Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday enhanced the compensation granted to farmers whose lands were acquired in 1994 for setting up an industrial area in Maharashtra. A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih was deciding the pleas challenging an April 2022 order of the Bombay High Court, which had dismissed the appeals filed by the farmers.

"We direct that the compensation granted to the appellants be enhanced from Rs 32,000 per acre to Rs 58,320 per acre," the bench held. The court observed that farmers' land was situated in a "prime location" and they deserved the benefit of the highest sale exemplar.

The bench noted it could have remitted the matter to the High Court for fresh consideration, but said appellants were farmers and their land was acquired by the respondent-state in the early 1990s, and it was only appropriate for it to decide if they ought to be granted compensation based on the highest exemplar sale deed.

The top court referred to the settled position of law stipulating when there were several exemplars regarding similar land, "usually the highest of the exemplars, which is a bona fide transaction, will be considered".

The bench said it was also settled that compensation payable to the land owner was determined by reference to the price, which a seller might reasonably expect to obtain from a willing purchaser.