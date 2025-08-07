SC: Concerned With ED's Image, Agency Cannot Act Like A Crook

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is concerned with the image of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying “at the end of five, six years they are put into custody and they end up in acquittal. Who will pay for this…”

In the context of a probe in cryptocurrency, stressed that ED cannot act like a crook, as there is a difference between law enforcing and law violating and it is mandatory for the agency to act within the four corners of the law.

Against the backdrop of ED's low conviction rate, the apex court observed, “You have registered around 5000 plus ECIRs. Conviction is less than 10 percent, from 2015-2025. Therefore, we are insisting that you improve your investigation. Improve your witnesses…"

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, and Justice NK Singh was hearing arguments on the maintainability of petitions seeking a review of its 2022 verdict, which upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers to arrest, attach properties involved in money laundering and carry out search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the ED, vehemently defended the central agency and argued that one of the reasons for the low conviction rate in PMLA cases is that the rich and powerful use a battery of lawyers and file large numbers of applications.

Opposing the review petitions, Raju contended these petitions were not maintainable as they were actually appeals disguised as reviews. He emphasized that if the review is accepted, it would be tantamount to rewriting the 2022 verdict, which cannot be permitted. Raju insisted that there was no ground made out by the petitioners to seek a review of the 2022 ruling.

Agencies are handicapped in probe regarding cryptocurrency

Raju mentioned the possibility of people taking bribes in cryptocurrency. Raju said in connection with digital devices, they say that privacy is affected and under these circumstances what would the investigating agency do? Raju said the only investigation material for cryptocurrency is the digital device, and a spate of petitions would be filed saying that the agency cannot touch phones as right to privacy is affected. At this juncture, Justice Kant said but the government does not want to regulate cryptocurrency, and nobody from the court’s side has suggested any ban on cryptocurrency, and added, “after all, our official currency is also regulated…”

The bench said the cryptocurrency operates in the dark web and that is the whole problem.

Raju added that the main persons are in the British Virgin Islands or in Cayman Islands, and the agencies cannot touch them. “The investigation is delayed, as you cannot get material…what do we do? We are handicapped. Terribly handicapped…the groups are having a lot of money and lot of wherewithal…the poor investigator," said Raju.

Agencies can’t act like a crook

Justice Bhuyan said: “You cannot act like a crook. You have to act within the four corners (of the law)…there is a difference between law enforcing and law violating…” Raju said the investigators are also burdened: they spend hours working till 1 AM or 2 AM in the night.

Justice Bhuyan said he had made an observation in one court proceedings and it had come true in a statement by the Minister on the floor of the Parliament. “You have registered around 5000 plus ECIRs. Conviction is less than 10, from 2015-2025. Therefore, we are insisting that you improve your investigation. Improve your witnesses…I am just pointing out this fact," said Justice Bhuyan, adding that it is a matter of liberty of people.

We are equally concerned with the image of the ED

“At the end of five, six years they are put into custody and they end up in acquittal. Who will pay for this," said Justice Bhuyan. Raju said there are few acquittals. Justice Bhuyan replied, “We are equally concerned with the image of the ED…. said Justice Bhuyan. Raju replied that everybody is concerned and elaborated, “wherever there are influential accused, wherever there are accused with money bags. They go on filing applications one after the other….there will be a large number of applications regarding bail and anticipatory bail etc., poor investigating officer (IO), instead of doing investigation he is running around."

Justice Kant said he has details of one case where 47 applications with the presiding officer and he disposed of those 47 applications with every order running into 10-15 pages, and the presiding officer says he has no other work left, and he says that by time he has passed an order, another application is filed. “Somebody has to hit them very hard and that is the only way,” observed the bench.

Form fast-track courts and hold day-to-day trial

Justice Kant said the court has passed two orders in the last ten days and stressed, “go for special courts where day-to-day trials can take place. It is the only way”. “Unless, you ensure day-to-day trial, all the malpractices, good practices, bad practices,” observed the bench.

Raju said the problem is that they (the accused persons) do not allow the trial to commence. “But if the case is on a day-to-day basis. The lawyers, accused, and the presiding officer will also know that whatever is left today, I will take it up tomorrow….fast track dedicated courts to try these…whether it is PMLA, UAPA, or NIA. These kinds of matters will have to be tried…where the presiding officer is not assigned any other work,” observed the bench, and pointed at the functioning of the TADA courts. Raju said the CBI has dedicated courts.

Background

The apex court had, in July 2022, upheld the ED's powers to arrest, attach properties involved in money laundering and carry out search and seizure under the PMLA.

On May 7, 2025, the top court had asked the parties to frame the issues to be adjudicated in the matter. The Centre had contended that the hearing of the review petitions cannot go beyond the two specific issues flagged by the apex court bench that issued notices on the petitions in August 2022.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had argued that the bench, which considered the review petitions for admission in August 2022, issued notices only on two aspects -- the supply of the ECIR copy to the accused and the reversal of the burden of proof under section 24 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

