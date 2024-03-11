SC Directs SBI To Disclose Electoral Bond Details on March 12 before Close of Business

New Delhi: The Supreme Court which dismissed the plea from the State Bank of India seeking an extension till June 30 to file information on electoral bonds, directed the bank to furnish all details by Tuesday (March 12) evening.

The court also directed the Election Commission of India to compile the information and publish it on its website by 5 pm, March 15, 2024.

Earlier, the top court asked the ECI, which is in possession of details relating to political donations received by parties through bonds, to share the same.

The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it had asked the SBI to do a "plain disclosure" as per the court's judgment.

The details were earlier submitted to the ECI on the apex court direction. The court also asked SBI to take steps to provide a full disclosure with the ECI, which in turn was supposed to host it in its website to fully comply with the directions issued in the judgement.

The top court asked some tough questions to the nodal bank for the issuance of Electoral Bonds. In one of the tough posers to the SBI, the court asked: "what did the bank do for the past 26 days."

"In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that," the bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, said.

The SBI has to just open the sealed cover, collate the details and give the information to the Election Commission, the bench said.

According to the judgement delivered on February 15, SBI had to furnish the information to the Election Commission of India by March 6.

The bank was required to share information of each electoral bond encashed by political parties, following which the ECI was required to publish the details on its website on March 13.

The bench will also hear a separate plea, which has sought initiation of contempt action against the SBI alleging, it "wilfully and deliberately" disobeyed the apex court's direction to submit details of the contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6.

The apex court bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, will assemble at 10.30 am to hear the two petitions.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge constitution bench scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the Election Commission of the donors, the amount donated by them, and the recipients by March 13.

The top court subsequently directed the SBI, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased from April 12, 2019 till date to the Election Commission, which was asked to publish the information on its official website by March 13.

On March 4, the SBI moved the apex court seeking extension till June 30 to disclose the details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties.

The bank in its application said that due to stringent measures undertaken to ensure that the identity of the donors was kept anonymous, "decoding" the electoral bonds and matching the donors to the donations would be a complex process.