Supreme Court Dissolves Couple's Marriage After Relation Hit Roadblock Over Vintage Rolls Royce

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dissolved the marriage of an estranged couple whose relationship soured over a 1951 model antique Rolls Royce car -- previously ordered by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the erstwhile "Maharani" of Baroda. A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi recorded the settlement arrived at between the parties according to which the man will pay Rs 2.25 crore to the woman upon which all claims between them will be settled.

"We dissolve the marriage between the petitioner and respondent 1 (husband). There shall be no relationship, matrimonial or otherwise, between them hitherto," the bench held on August 29.

According to the settlement, the man will pay Rs 1 crore by August 31 and the rest Rs 1.25 crore would be paid by November 30. Under the arrangement, the woman would retain gifts given by her husband and the husband will return all the gifts received by him and his family like engagement ring, and other valuables which he would hand over along with Rs 1 crore demand draft.

While quashing all cases between them, the bench held it to be a "full and final" settlement. After the severance, the top court cautioned the parties not to defame each other in any form, including on social media. The woman, who lives in Gwalior, claimed she belongs to a highly-reputed family whose ancestor was an admiral in the navy of Chhatarpati Shivaji Maharaj and declared the ruler of Konkan region.

The husband, on the other hand, belongs to a family of Army officers and runs an educational institution in Madhya Pradesh. A 1951 model antique hand-made classic Rolls Royce car, a single model till date and currently valued at over Rs 2.5 crore, ordered by Nehru for the erstwhile maharani of Baroda, became the bone of contention in the dispute.

The woman claimed her estranged husband and his family had continuously harassed her with dowry demands of the Rolls Royce car and a flat in Mumbai, a charge denied by the man.