SC Dismisses Plea For Delimitation Exercise In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Centre for holding the delimitation exercise to increase the assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
A bench led by Justice Surya Kant declined to accept the contention of discrimination vis-a-vis the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the ground that the provisions dealing with delimitation in states were different when compared to union territories.
The bench highlighted the distinction between the governance of states and union territories. “Jammu and Kashmir having been re-constituted as a Union Territory under J&K Reorganisation Act is not bound by the provisions of chapter 3 of part VII of the Constitution…”said Justice Kant, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench.
The bench said it finds no merit in the contention that delimitation exercise only in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was unconstitutional.
The apex court’s judgment came on a plea filed by one K. Purushottam Reddy, seeking directions to the Centre to operationalize Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.
The apex court held that Article 170(3) acts as a constitutional bar in entertaining the plea for delimitation.
The apex court observed that Section 26 of the AP Reorganisation Act was subject to the constitutional provision (Article 170) dealing with delimitation, according to which delimitation can be held only after publication of the figures of the census scheduled in 2026. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.
During the hearing, it was argued before the apex court that delimiting the assembly and parliamentary constituencies of only the newly minted Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with the exclusion of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, created an unreasonable classification and was therefore unconstitutional. The apex court, in its judgment, refused to accept this contention.
Additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, had cited Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act and contended that the process will have to wait until the 2026 census.
The petitioner’s counsel, pointing at the delimitation exercise undertaken for J&K, argued that its delimitation commission was the only commission to be appointed after the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act came into force.
The bench had asked the petitioner’s counsel, whether he was arguing that as and when the power was exercised by the Centre under the Delimitation Act, it must apply to all states uniformly. Nataraj pressed that delimitation was an enormous exercise and could not be undertaken overnight. The petitioner’s counsel opposed the distinction being drawn between the UT and a state.
The counsel argued that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were not included but Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland were included in the prior delimitation notification issued by the Centre.
Read More