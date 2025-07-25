ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Plea For Delimitation Exercise In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Centre for holding the delimitation exercise to increase the assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant declined to accept the contention of discrimination vis-a-vis the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the ground that the provisions dealing with delimitation in states were different when compared to union territories.

The bench highlighted the distinction between the governance of states and union territories. “Jammu and Kashmir having been re-constituted as a Union Territory under J&K Reorganisation Act is not bound by the provisions of chapter 3 of part VII of the Constitution…”said Justice Kant, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said it finds no merit in the contention that delimitation exercise only in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was unconstitutional.

The apex court’s judgment came on a plea filed by one K. Purushottam Reddy, seeking directions to the Centre to operationalize Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

The apex court held that Article 170(3) acts as a constitutional bar in entertaining the plea for delimitation.