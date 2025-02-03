ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Plea Alleging Misuse Of Women-Centric Laws

The top court dismissed a PIL challenging the Dowry Prohibition Act, advising the petitioner to raise concerns about alleged misuse of women-centric laws in Parliament.

The top court dismissed a PIL challenging the Dowry Prohibition Act, advising the petitioner to raise concerns about alleged misuse of women-centric laws in Parliament.
File Photo: Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging certain provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and alleging misuse of women-centric laws.

"You can go and raise all these grounds in Parliament," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

The petitioner's counsel said they were seeking to challenge certain provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, including sections 2 and 3.

While section 2 of the Act deals with the definition of dowry, section 3 pertains to the penalty for giving or taking dowry. The counsel said the petitioner was concerned about these laws which adversely impact men.

The public interest litigation (PIL) names laws like the Dowry Prohibition Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and the provision on cruelty to women in the erstwhile Indian Penal Code to question their validity.

The plea filed by petitioner Rupshi Singh highlighted the alleged malice in law, the unreasonableness contained in the impugned provisions and the lack of semblance of law in the provisions.

The petitioner was seeking protection of men against the atrocities committed by women filing false complaints, abusing the very laws that were meant to protect them from harm.

The PIL submitted that the Dowry Prohibition Act was discriminatory on the grounds of religion and further assailed the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 as being women-centric and discriminatory against men.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging certain provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and alleging misuse of women-centric laws.

"You can go and raise all these grounds in Parliament," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

The petitioner's counsel said they were seeking to challenge certain provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, including sections 2 and 3.

While section 2 of the Act deals with the definition of dowry, section 3 pertains to the penalty for giving or taking dowry. The counsel said the petitioner was concerned about these laws which adversely impact men.

The public interest litigation (PIL) names laws like the Dowry Prohibition Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and the provision on cruelty to women in the erstwhile Indian Penal Code to question their validity.

The plea filed by petitioner Rupshi Singh highlighted the alleged malice in law, the unreasonableness contained in the impugned provisions and the lack of semblance of law in the provisions.

The petitioner was seeking protection of men against the atrocities committed by women filing false complaints, abusing the very laws that were meant to protect them from harm.

The PIL submitted that the Dowry Prohibition Act was discriminatory on the grounds of religion and further assailed the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 as being women-centric and discriminatory against men.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WOMEN CENTRIC LAWSSC ON MISUSE OF WOMEN CENTRIC LAWS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.