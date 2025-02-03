ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Plea Alleging Misuse Of Women-Centric Laws

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging certain provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and alleging misuse of women-centric laws.

"You can go and raise all these grounds in Parliament," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

The petitioner's counsel said they were seeking to challenge certain provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, including sections 2 and 3.

While section 2 of the Act deals with the definition of dowry, section 3 pertains to the penalty for giving or taking dowry. The counsel said the petitioner was concerned about these laws which adversely impact men.