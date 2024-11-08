ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Junks Plea For CBI Probe Into Tirupati Laddus Row

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan dismissed petition for CBI inquiry into alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI investigation regarding the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime. The plea was filed by K A Paul, a social activist and president of the organisation 'Global Peace Initiative'.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. “Going by your prayer, we will have to create separate states for all temples, gurudwaras etc. We can't direct that a separate state be created for a particular” said the bench, dismissing the petition. The plea sought a comprehensive investigation by the CBI into the allegations of corruption and mismanagement surrounding the procurement and preparation of the Laddu Prasadam.

The plea contended that the allegations levelled by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that substandard ingredients were used in the preparation of 'Laddu Prasadam', including adulterated ghee, have raised serious concerns among devotees and tarnished the sanctity of this sacred offering.

Last month, the apex court had set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to "assuage the feelings of crores of people" while making clear that the court cannot be used as a "political battleground". The apex court had said that the independent SIT will comprise two officers each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI investigation regarding the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime. The plea was filed by K A Paul, a social activist and president of the organisation 'Global Peace Initiative'.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. “Going by your prayer, we will have to create separate states for all temples, gurudwaras etc. We can't direct that a separate state be created for a particular” said the bench, dismissing the petition. The plea sought a comprehensive investigation by the CBI into the allegations of corruption and mismanagement surrounding the procurement and preparation of the Laddu Prasadam.

The plea contended that the allegations levelled by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that substandard ingredients were used in the preparation of 'Laddu Prasadam', including adulterated ghee, have raised serious concerns among devotees and tarnished the sanctity of this sacred offering.

Last month, the apex court had set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to "assuage the feelings of crores of people" while making clear that the court cannot be used as a "political battleground". The apex court had said that the independent SIT will comprise two officers each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTY S JAGAN MOHAN REDDYCENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONAP CM N CHANDRABABU NAIDU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.