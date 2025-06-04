'Let Gurudwara Be': SC Dismisses Delhi Waqf Board's Appeal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea by the Delhi Waqf Board claiming land in the Shahdara area, in the national capital. A gurudwara has been functioning there since the India-Pak partition.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma. Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose represented the Delhi Waqf Board before the bench.

During the hearing, Ghose contended that the lower courts had held that a mosque was there, but now some kind of gurudwara is there. The bench told the counsel that it is not "some kind" instead a proper functioning gurudwara, and added, "once there is a gurudwara, let it be".

The bench said that a religious structure is already functioning there, and the petitioner should relinquish the claim once records show that a religious structure has been functioning on the land since 1948 or partition. According to the records of the board, the property in question before the apex court was notified as "Masjid Takia Babbar Shah".

The apex court was hearing a 2012 appeal filed by the Delhi Waqf Board, challenging an order of September 24, 2010, by the Delhi High Court. The high court had held that the property to be in possession of late Hira Singh, who had purchased the property from Mohammad Ahsan in 1953.

In the apex court, the board’s counsel argued that the high court disturbed the concurrent findings in fact, which were decided by the trial court in favour of his client: first decided in October 1982, and another in February 1989.

The counsel contended that the property has been, since time immemorial, dedicated as waqf property, and witnesses in the suit deposed that a mosque had existed there. After hearing submissions, the bench decided to dismiss the appeal filed by the Waqf Board against the decision of the high court.

The Delhi Waqf Board claimed that the property has been used as waqf since time immemorial and was notified in the notification of Gazette on December 3, 1970 and subsequently corrected by another notification of April 29, 1978, published in the Delhi Gazette on May 18, 1978.

The high court had said that Singh was admittedly in occupation of this property since 1947-48, and noted that the board, which claimed the property to be waqf property, has not provided dates as to from which date the property was being used as a masjid.